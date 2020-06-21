Reject MPs’ salary demands

Lesotho’s MPs are said to be pushing a 100 percent salary

increase that will take their monthly salaries to a staggering

M75 000 per month.



The story, which is being denied in some quarters, has

triggered a national furore.

That is not surprising because the new proposed fi gure

comes at a time when most Basotho can barely breathe,

buffeted by mighty winds of economic crisis and uncertainty.

We know that the government could only manage to

award a measly fi ve percent raise for civil servants when

the budget was passed in February.

As a result of the Covid-19 inspired economic downturn

in business, most private companies have been forced to

lay off staff and signifi cantly cut salaries in a bid to stay

afl oat.



Experts warn that the effects of the pandemic might

linger on for the next two years, with devastating consequences

for the bottom poor.

Lesotho’s economy was already anemic even before

Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown from

March 30 to early May only exacerbated what was already

a precarious situation.



We can only shudder to think what lays ahead for our

small economy over the next couple of months as companies

begin to shed jobs.

It would therefore seem to be a clear demonstration of

lack of sensitivity on the part of the government to award

lavish salary adjustments to MPs at this present time.



With an election just two years away, that would be suicidal

for the governing parties in the new coalition as they

would be seen as insensitive and tone deaf.

Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro and his new coalition

government must therefore swiftly reject the MPs demand

and push for austerity for everyone, including for

the MPs.



Their demand is simply a wrong call at the wrong time.

Over the last couple of years, the message from the government

has been that it is no longer business as usual.

We have been told in very clear terms that it’s time to

tighten our belts.



The belt-tightening process must involve everyone, including

MPs.

There is no argument that our MPs, who are currently

earning a gross monthly salary of M37 000, are some of

the best paid in Lesotho.

That salary is 18 times that of an average factory worker

who takes home M2 000 per month.



We do not buy their argument that they must be paid

just like their peers in the region. The economic circumstances

are simply different.

Any push to double their salaries will likely come across

as sheer greed and the MPs will not win that battle of

perceptions.



In the court of public opinion, MPs are already seen

as a bunch of greedy politicians who are only too keen to

feather their own nests.

The conclusion is that our MPs only want to use political

offi ce as a vehicle for self-enrichment. It is demands

such as this one on salaries that feeds this perception.



Prime Minister Majoro must therefore fi rmly reject the

MPs demands. Instead, he must channel the MPs energy

towards the agenda for development.

Our MPs must deal with the national reform agenda.

They must deal with issues of national economic development

for the country. We need fresh ideas on how to take

this country forward.



Parliament must be a vibrant theatre of struggle, with

our young MPs pushing the agenda for change. That

should be their preoccupation and not this narrow, selfish sand personal agenda.