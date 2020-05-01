The wrong signal

LESOTHO’S coalition government this week announced

it was going to implement a process that would result in

“the dignifi ed, graceful and secure retirement” of Prime

Minister Thomas Thabane.



That process, we were told, would result in Thabane’s

“immediate” retirement from offi ce.

The deal, brokered by a South African delegation led by

former minister Jeff Radebe, would mark the end of what

has been a tumultuous and testing period for Thabane

and Lesotho.



Of course, there have since been discordant voices of

protest from hawks within Thabane’s camp who say the

weekend deal will not hold and that the premier was not

going anywhere.



That “war talk” was to be expected given the high stakes

in the fi ght to succeed Thabane. We are not surprised that

this cabal that is close to Thabane has been fi ghting to

protect their turf and the trappings of power.

In a bizarre address on Lesotho TV last Saturday,

Thabane accused certain elements within the police and

members of his own ABC party of seeking to subvert a

lawfully constituted government.



He then sent the army onto the streets.

Thabane’s deployment of the army, which caught everybody

by surprise, startled regional powerhouse South

Africa forcing President Cyril Ramaphosa to immediately

dispatch a high-powered delegation to Maseru.



However, it is the contents of the communique issued

after the meetings that is of interest to us.

We are sure that no Mosotho would want to deny Thabane

“a dignifi ed” exit after his outstanding contributions

in the public service for the past fi ve decades.



Their only problem would be in interpreting what constitutes

a “dignifi ed and secure retirement” for the Prime

Minister.

That is because Thabane is facing a very serious charge

of murdering his estranged wife, Lipolelo Thabane, in

June 2017.



Thabane’s new wife, ’Maesaiah Thabane, is also facing

the same charges.

Political analysts have always argued that Thabane

would not leave offi ce until he secured some kind of deal

to stop his prosecution over the Lipolelo murder.



If the “secure retirement” insinuated in that communique

refers to an amnesty deal for Thabane and his wife,

then it would be a travesty of justice.



Thabane and his wife have always insisted they were

not linked in any way to the Lipolelo murder and it would

only be fair for them to have their day in court. With their

privileged standing in society, the two will certainly have

access to some of the sharpest legal brains in the land.



It is our hope that the politicians will not rush to cut

deals behind the scenes that leave a bitter taste in the

mouths of ordinary citizens. Such a move would also set a

very bad precedent for Lesotho.



And before we conclude, we wish to comment briefl y

about the controversial deployment of the army last weekend.

We know we have a very sad and unfortunate history of

an army that has not been shy in the past to wade into the

political arena on behalf of politicians.



That must not be allowed in a democratic society.

Politicians must therefore not be in the habit of using

and abusing state machinery to fi ght what are effectively

narrow and partisan interests.



These are the same things Thabane fought against

when he was in the opposition. What was wrong four

years ago can never be right merely because Thabane is

now in power.



The deployment last weekend therefore sent the wrong

signals about the direction we are taking as a country.