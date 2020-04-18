A tribute to Sanusi Mutwa

Just yesterday I was musing in the early hours of the day, before the dawn came, and in those last hours of the night when the navy blue veil of the night sky is speckled with stars, and constellations of stars glitter as diamonds on a navy blue velvet background, I stared up at the sky and soaked in the fresh quiet and undisturbed early morning breeze deep into my lungs, and looked up to the sky.



The early bird had not chirped its first note yet, it was still too early, and I believe he was most probably still sleeping on some tree’s high branch deep in the land of bird dreams. And so I stared at the sky with thoughts as numerous as the tiny bright dots of the stars of the early morning night.



I was thinking of the greatness of God, and I was thinking of a great man of God whose wisdom surpasses all limits and boundaries set by scholars and intellectuals on the true essence of humanity; I was thinking of Sanusi Credo Mutwa, the mystic that in his lifetime told the tales of a once Great Africa that could be reclaimed. And the mystic pointed the way into the wisdoms that could get Africa’s greatness back into the psyche of the people of this land.



What historians may not be familiar with is the fact that in Africa, there is a cross continental education system that has existed since before Pharaonic times. The statement is made by Dr Kykusa Kajangu in his discussion about the ‘superhighway of wisdom’, a system of knowledge that has been with Africa since the beginning of man’s time.



This system of knowledge is said to be so universal that all men who have been to its initiation schools across the continent can easily understand each other.



This, Credo Mutwa would talk about in his séances with the public when he shared the significance of these ancient wisdoms. The main reason he taught on the once greatness of the continent of Africa and its peoples by giving examples of our wisdoms as a people, was due to the simple fact that, in these late years, Africa is descending into the dark realms where war, starvation, drought, and disease ravage man and nature alike.



These sicknesses of the land of Africa are direct results of colonialism, an imperialist European system meant for the oppression and suppression of the collective African sense of unity (Botho, Ubuntu) that has existed since the dawn of the age of man. Colonialism came not only to plunder the continent of its mineral resources, it also came to steal and erase ancient wisdoms meant for the universal and harmonious living of all of mankind.

Without this knowledge, the colonial master knew that the African stood vulnerable and open to useless wisdoms that exacerbated the mental oppression of the African colonial subject.



In brief, colonialism came only to destroy the African’s sense of knowledge and being (for without the knowledge of self, the African would become a pliable tool in the hands of the colonist; the African would become a willing slave who had forgotten his own sacred wisdoms of knowledge).



As western slaves to this day, Africans will embrace any knowledge that is from the West if it has the label, and it does not matter whether the wisdom is dubious or has been ‘poorly’ recycled from existing African knowledge systems.



The African has been taught to forget who he really is, that he is less than what he really is, and should accept less than what he deserves by systematically taught knowledge systems of the West. Credo Mutwa’s wisdoms on various core issues teach the African to understand that the contrary is truer than the accepted; Mama Africa was once great and can retain her status only if her children are taught the right way on the indigenous knowledge of Africa’s aborigine.



During the colonial period, transmission by initiation, which used to take place on a great holiday and at regular intervals, sought asylum by going underground. The African scholar that discusses this issue as it is heard from Baba Mutwa, fortunately does not forget to mention that colonialism brought with it its own systems of politics and religions of division.



Are you a member of this or that congregation or church or sect has become the main questions with the advent of colonialism. That one’s essence as an African was not determined by these trivialities but by their humanness, has been pushed into the dark background, and in its place has been placed the monster concoction made of Christianising, conquering, and colonising Africa that promoted white supremacist thought and unsuitable patterns of living.



Europeanised and totally whitewashed and brainwashed, the African continent has been plunged into its current state of being (and anyone honest enough will acknowledge the fact that the Africa we now live in is frankly and diplomatically speaking terms, a little hell that might just sooner than later mushroom into a full-blown hell, that is if it is not already there humanely speaking).



Credo Mutwa cannot be limited to a given era and epoch, his wisdoms cannot be attributed to some ethnic group or affiliation, and the universal knowledge he gives is not limited by some European drawn borderlines on the face of the earth. Credo Mutwa does not belong to any given era because his timeless knowledge affects all of humanity.



He is of the rare tribe of mystics that teach the individuality of humanity; that human beings are at their core indivisible, for they are all children of one God (which the West vehemently denies to this day in various ways that include its colour bars and ethnic and racial classification of people and their systems of knowledge).



All of us are equal as human beings but, one could easily ask: Why are terms of separation so popular? Terms like greatest, best, unique, special, individual and others of their foolish kind are informally and formally promulgated on a daily basis on our various media by the depraved high priests of debauchery selling division disguised as success, and separation of universal and unifying human thought wearing the robes of religion, politics, education and modern medicine.



We are not these monsters the foolish seeks to describe us as, we are not slaves to a system that teaches servitude disguised as prosperity to those gullible enough to think that prosperity lies in the material.

I personally feel uneducated and I discovered this one fact reading the works of Credo Mutwa. Mutwa (Moroa> Motho>Botho/Ubuntu) is a term that defines the African, and it does not matter how the African looks, what texture their hair is, or what colour their eyes are.



The Batwa of the Congo and the Baroa of the Kalahari’s concept of God stipulates that God is…our unity. For our division births our shared hell (think and read of Africa’s colonial history and you will begin to understand). Divide and rule, the colonist said, and he made sure it stuck well into the post-colonial period.



In the past, our high priests taught of the beauty of our universality as human beings. The high priests of this day teach of the sad and corrosive spirit of self-aggrandisement at the expense of the well-being of others. Children are taught to chase dreams that are nothing but fickle pipe dreams disguised as the high lives of the rich and the famous, endless award ceremonies that contribute nothing but endless pieces of paper to be hung on walls in poses of eternal dormancy (for most of those certificates will never get you the life you first set out to live, if you don’t see beyond the ink on their paper into a world where real dreams are made), concessions to mundane and prosaic standards of living posing as contentment (‘just do the best you can with what you have,’ it is said by the mental oppressors, but what exactly do you have?), and an endless wait for non-existent heavens somewhere beyond the sky and the stars.



I choose to believe in the unifying spirit of the mystics of our land, whose knowledge and wisdom traverses the hills and the mountains and the valleys, and transcends the spirits of the open savannah and the deep blue seas of this here world.



We have to protect ourselves from knowledge of oppression, as taught in the daily mantras of the high priests of human regression posing as priests, teachers, politicians, academics and ‘professionals’ whose sole aim is to con man into malleable compliance with what they do not need. We need real knowledge and not this crass chaff posing as ‘education.’

In Indaba my Children, Baba Mutwa talks about how the priesthood had to go underground when the Europeans came into South Africa. Not only that, he states they were doing a practice that they have done before thousands of years ago with the Phoenicians.



In defining the essence and nature of the priesthood, and how the priests spread all over central and south Africa, he states in his 1964 word:

When the White Man came to Africa, bringing Christianity with him, the custodians of the belief urged the chiefs and chieftainesses of the tribes to resist the ‘Strange Ones’ and their alien creed.



But when the Bantu were finally defeated they did what they had done nearly three thousand years before when the Ma-Iti (Phoenicians) invaded the lands of the tribes: to ensure that the Great Belief would not die, they selected a number of men, and women, from every tribe and binding them by a series of High Oaths, they told them everything there was to know about the Belief…



Being vast in its scope The Great Knowledge was divided into many parts and subdivisions. Men were then chosen from different walks of life blacksmiths, woodcarvers, medicine men, and others from each tribe. None was expected to do what he or she did not understand, to take a knowledge without really knowing of its gist. Do we know why we learn what we learn like we learn it and where it will be used in ‘real’ life?



The African system of knowledge was (is) meticulous in its approach, for there is in every tribe the High Custodian whose duty it was (is) to continually to watch the Chosen Custodians ensuring that they had not forgotten anything, allowed nothing to leak to strangers, and imparted to chiefs and certain elders, and Indunas what they were required to know.



The Hidden Brotherhood was also there for all the Chosen Ones to Report to annually for additional checks, clarification, confirmation, and to receive new knowledge acquired in the meantime. This system described by Baba Mutwa could well get out us out of these miry and abysmal depths of time where colonialism left us to languish in endless squalor as a continent. We should use it as we should.



God chooses the mystics of time, and he grants men the opportunity to speak to them even when they have gone to the great unknown beyond one passes through at their point of death.



Our universality as Africans was well established long before the haughty countenance of the European in a Safari hat appeared on the horizons of time, come to teach us to forget our own sense of unity and its value to the continued sustenance of the existence of humankind and the planet.

Colonialism was begot of selfish greed and its plundering and pillaging ways have currently left the world with a lot of green in useless paper money.



All the green of the plant and the grass, and the moist of the spring water, is slowly fading away and, ignorant politicians and half-baked scientists air views without solutions on various media about ‘the state of the planet.’ I think we should return to the old wisdom; these new knowledges are nothing but detrimental. They are capitalist-farted greenhouse gases. And they teach nothing of Credo Mutwa’s Ubuntu, which we need.



He passed on in the midst of a plague, and the warriors lay him to rest in the soils of his fatherland in the middle of the night.

There were only warriors to lay this mystic of our land of Africa to rest, and the stars and the moon were the only audience when he was rejoined with the earth from which he sprung. It is a hard time we are in, and one of our libraries of wisdom just got burned down, and we can only wish he were here to guide us through the storm.



The only comfort is that Sanusi Credo Mutwa left behind a legacy of indigenous wisdom from which the future generations can drink. We shall drink deep from his well of wisdom. Tsamaea hantle, go well son of the soil, go in peace, pray for us, pray for the cure. We appreciate that we were able to spend a few moments in your presence around the fire when the age of foolishness’ winds began to buffet the African mind. We thank you.

Tšepiso S. Mothibi