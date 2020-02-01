A view from the roof

The bow of the rainbow on the distant Blue Mountain range is a sight to behold, reminding one of the reason why Lesotho is termed as the Kingdom in the Sky. The skies here are beautiful, a clear blue for the larger part of the year, and even cloudy they still are beautiful to the individual that understands the beauty of the kingdom’s landscape. Lesotho’s horizon is craggy with hills and mountain ranges on almost every side, and the jutting landforms come in almost every shape and size.

From Kueneng (place of the crocodile) with its crocodile head form, Tlhoareng (place of the python) and Tlhoatšaneng (place of the small python) with their serpentine head shaped forms reminding one of Mathebe with its stegosaur spine rock formation, the hills and the mountains of this here land are of a beauty beyond description, almost mystic. It is on one of those jobs in Maseru where one gets to fixing leaking roofs that one sees the full beauty of Thaba-Telle (Tall-Mountain) far out there in the distant Matsieng royal village of Morena Letsie.

I may be speaking mountains, but the gist of the matter lies in the image of fixing leaking roofs as the primary metaphor when it comes to discussing the issue of rule and governance specifically in Lesotho and Africa in general. Basotho have the idiom of expression hlooho e nelang (literally: a leaking head) and the current political scenario reveals one stark fact: we are a nation with a leaking head (if I may be allowed to be obtuse).

Various political regimes have come and gone since independence in 1966 but none has delivered democracy to the level needed to render the peace, rain, and prosperity inscribed on the national coat of arms a reality all can see and live to enjoy. Complaining that Leabua Jonathan was better or that Mosisili was such and such does not solve the basis of the problem we have: dishonesty. A 1902 book by Minnie Martin mentions in passing that Basotho see no wrong in telling lies. It is an assertion that can be vehemently denied by those dogmatic defenders of who we are as Basotho.

Being the children of righteous Moshoeshoe who was given lessons in truth and wisdom by Morena Mohlomi does not mean that we still hold the same notions and values they did. We have since their passing become a nation of backstabbing self-interested narcissists who thrive more on praise than truth. It is as if we never grew from the infancy we sent ourselves into when we begged of Victoria’s protection in Moshoeshoe’s time.

From that moment on, the Mosotho became a creature of convenience, never giving time to reflect upon the many glaring errors in the relationship between the rulers and their subjects. Moshoeshoe was a man for all seasons, in touch with the people and their needs. The political rulers that followed after independence (maybe excepting the realistic Chief Leabua Jonathan) have been a breed more interested in fashioning skulduggeries aimed at emptying the fiscus than fixing the living conditions of the masses. The interest of the average politician in this country is on finding ways to get the per diem, not fulfilling the lobbying promises.

This is one of the reasons why the current regime sat on a possible murder case until the Prime Minister and the police commissioner were at loggerheads, why the sheep and goat farmers have been robbed in broad daylight, why the gap between the rich and the poor continues to widen, why teachers have not been paid, why we have to be guided by other countries when it comes to our own national reforms. In all these, there has been no audible comment from the government or the authorities concerned, except those mouthpieces on the various radio stations.

This is a nation that elects its leaders on the basis of a political lie, a nation that relies more on emotion than objective outlook when it comes to ticking the polling paper. It is a fact that one finds people defending utter rubbish for the sake of political affiliation and a strange type of independence. It is a strange type of independence that finds the poor getting poorer and the graduate being forced to wash laundry for a pittance. Strange but in a lot of ways proving the fact that political governance in this country is a sham of gargantuan proportions.

It is not worth the paper and the ink to say it, but the truth of the matter is that things are really bad when one finds themselves living in a country where the First Lady is a fugitive and the husband a mere stooge surrounded by a cabal of goons. It has never made sense to me how we can lie about the truth of things to the extent that a country is a mere beggar and quadriplegic: but we have in this here land and shall soon join the ranks of other failed states on the continent and the world. A lie told enough times becomes the truth, so Vladimir Ilych Lenin used to say, and in this country, the lies told at the rallies and in the lobbying rhetoric end up being considered the truth. The deeds after the assumption of office however prove contrary to the truth, meaning that we have been living a lie in every essence with every passing regime.

What is promised in the lobbies actually never comes to the light and there are no questions asked. The election times come again and again, and the same lies are sold to the gullible masses, and they repeat the same mistake of electing incompetent regimes into office. Only the temporary suspension of the current system of political governance shall bring relief to the suffering masses. The sheep farmers that elected the current regime into power got kicked in the teeth by this same government. They will likely vote for it again if they are told another political brew of lies and given vague lame excuses to goad them into voting.

Basotho have become so hooked on the issue of political lies that they have become deluded, headless, and have lost their sense of direction. This is the reason why they are willing to withstand abuse from concurrent political regimes, which is the lead reason why they will work for a pittance even where they deserve more. To top this, the backstabbing still goes on unabated.

Rather than the truth, it seems we are more willing to shine the lead man’s knob, to dilly dally around the truth until it is too late. This is the same scenario one finds when it comes to the former first lady’s death, when it comes to the issue of the farmer’s wool and mohair, when it comes to asking whether the current government of cover-ups still deserves to be in office, whether the messed up education system will ever serve our children right in the future, whether we should stop being a nation of liars and narcissists, and whether this country shall ever progress given the unfolding political realities.

If Ayi Kwei Armah published Beatyful Ones Are Not Yet Born in 1969 and the realities of the novel are seen to unfold even in the present times, maybe we should add to the title by inscribing it as The Beautyful Ones Shall Never Be Born. The motif of the same bus that only changes drivers should be augmented with one of the drivers that actually go on and corrupt the passengers as it is panning out to be in a polarised state like Lesotho.

The literary perspective is quite precise in describing what is occurring in Lesotho’s political landscape. One can never trust the youth movements because their leadership has rubbed shoulders with the corrupted old guard, and as the adage goes, “He that sleeps with the dogs shall surely catch the fleas” applies in this instance. The young ones have tasted what their elders have eaten and they like it and live it, as can be seen in some young minister’s running away with the sacred ceremonial mace in the parliament.

He did it at the behest of the old guard, meaning that the young politician is just a mere pawn in the political game, given the spurious role of harassing farmers for their wool and mohair as payment. What the young man does not know is that every type of war feeds on the blood of the young, that is, the young ones are only there in war to be the cannon fodder. It is a reality the political youth in this land and other parts of the continent do not seem to understand.

I usually get to do the house-leak jobs after some shoddy workmanship by dubious handymen has been seen to fail. Organisations such as the SADC regional committee usually come to Lesotho after some shoddy governance by the different regimes since 1998. It seems it has never come to the mind of the average Mosotho to ask if it is right that we should always have our political backsides and snot-noses wiped by people from neighbouring states instead of doing it ourselves.

Our lying nature is now so deeply ingrained in our psyches that we have lost our bearings. It does not make sense that we claim to be one of the most literate states on the continent but still boast, by proportion, the most illiterate ruling class on the continent. We can never hope for progress given this reality of illiteracy coupled with the issues of bedroom politics and subtle state capture. The basic danger of having an illiterate ruling class lies in the fact that they will never see as far as the literate ones do.

It is myopic to speak of visions when one cannot see beyond their doorstep.

Lesotho boasts high economic potential but still fails because politics have polarised the nation so much that the ideals of charity and love for one’s neighbour have been lost. How then one hopes they can change anything vexes my understanding; because if one cannot understand the plight of being corrupt and nepotistic they cannot change the circumstances of a single street. Showboating is the call of the day, and the native who has two cents more than others thinks they are better than everyone else. From this point stems condescension, selfishness in the form of

affiliation and nepotism, and the ignorance of the facts on the table.

Reliant upon some type of relationship of convenience, Basotho put the poor under the wheels of the bus for the sake of being seen to be wealthy or charitable. There is just no silent act of charity: the cameraman and the journalist are actually invited when so and so goes and ‘gives’ out a few parcels of food to the needy. This raises the question of why we think we can progress if responsibilities that should be subtle are presented as extraordinary affairs.

Instead of doing what we should do (which is to address facts as they are), the tendency is to mollycoddle issues to the extent where they are out of our control. Basotho should have dealt with the former first lady’s death instead of parading coffins on the day of the current prime minister’s inauguration. The lie was that the regime was that of angels and well, what we see now are angels on the run from fate, not understanding the Spanish adage Que serra, serra (Whatever will be, will be). The lies have caught up with those that sought to present themselves as the angels, and as the angel mask peels off, the demon in our politics is blinking at the rising sun’s glare as a vampire that could not get back to its coffin on time.

The nation suffers because the voters are not honest in their election of the leadership. The voters should therefore shut up and swallow the muck of their own brewing in silence. Some of us who have been forced into fixing leaking roofs actually do not care what political fool is in office. We have become oblivious to the political lies, inoculated by the rampant politically influenced nepotism this mite of a state has allowed to fester for far too long.

The wise man knows when to climb onto the roof and check where the leaks are before the rainy season. The problem with this country is that there are too many smart Alecs with no actual experience at dealing with issues. This is the reason why a minister will just go on and sign another African country (Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic) into servitude when Lesotho has enjoyed independence for more than half a century. This deed went on to show how malicious Lesotho can be given that it often seeks the help of its fellow African states when it comes to issues of autonomy in governance and rule.

We live in a leaking house, and the handymen beckoned to fix it do half-jobs and leave it in a worse state. The reality of the matter is that the solution to solving Lesotho’s problems can only be found in the citizenry accepting the simple fact that they have been political jokers for far too long. The time has come for Basotho to be serious about issues and should forget the political fanaticism with which they always replace facts.

Tšepiso S. Mothibi