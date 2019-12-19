Abolish corporal punishment

Discipline has been part of human moral and ethical issues since time immemorial. In fact, the issues of discipline even appear in the Bible. Proverbs 13:24 which states, “Whoever, spares the rod hates their children, but the one who loves their children is careful to discipline them.”

There is also a proverb that states, “spare the rod and spoil the child.” These two quotes indicate that child discipline is a very important issue and should be addressed accordingly in the laws and policies. In particular it should be reflected in the legislation and policies that direct education and training.

However, the Education Act, No. 3 of 2010 is very silent and vague with regard to the disciplining of students. More importantly the Act does not stipulate whether corporal punishment should be administered or not.

Even though the Statement of Objects and reasons of the Education Act, 2010 states that, “the Bill abolishes corporal punishment at schools in accordance with section 8 of the Constitution which provides that a person shall not be subjected to torture or to inhuman or degrading punishment.”

However, this part never made it into the Act. Rather, the Act watered down this version and instead states in Section 4(4) that, “a learner shall not be subjected to cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment.”

This clause is very vague as it is not clear what inhuman or degrading punishment means.

In essence we cannot say that the Education Act 2010 criminalises corporal punishment. At the same time, also it cannot be said that the Act supports corporal punishment. Instead teachers are left in limbo with regard to what they should do when disciplining students.

This article is not trying to encourage corporal punishment in schools as corporal punishment is synonymous with violence and abuse of children. But it’s a cry for alternative means to improve learner discipline in these troubling times. Teachers are supposed to be equipped with necessary skills on how to deal with learners in the 21st century.

The issue of corporal punishment should not be taken for granted by those in authority. This is because, even the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Convention on the Rights of a Child (CRC) and the African Charter on the Rights and welfare of the child (the Charter) to which Lesotho is a signatory are against child abuse.

In particular, the CRSs stipulates in Article 19.1 that, States Parties shall take all appropriate legislative, administrative, social and educational measures to protect the child from all forms of physical or mental violence, injury or abuse, neglect or negligent treatment, maltreatment or exploitation, including sexual abuse, while in the care of parent(s), legal guardian(s) or any other person who has the care of the child.

The insinuation made by this article is that no person should be allowed to abuse a child in the manner stipulated here. This means that even though we are Christians and we believe in the Proverbs verse, we should also take into consideration what the international treaties and conventions direct us to do when raising and taking care of our children.

Furthermore the CRS contends in Article 20 that, Such protective measures should, as appropriate, include effective procedures for the establishment of social programmes to provide necessary support for the child and for those who have the care of the child, as well as for other forms of prevention and for identification, reporting, referral, investigation, treatment and follow-up of instances of child maltreatment described heretofore, and, as appropriate, for judicial involvement.

From the above extracts it is evident that it is the prerogative of the Government of Lesotho (GOL) through, the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET), to come to the rescue of teachers (who may be tempted to use corporal punishment due to lack of skills in other forms of punishment) and the education sector (that is likely to bear legal costs in cases where parents sue). The rescue mission can come in the form of developing appropriate legislation and policies that direct learner discipline.

The neighbouring South Africa, where corporal punishment is illegal in schools, has recently extended criminalisation of corporal punishment in the homes. This means that parents are also no longer allowed to whip or spank their children in the homes.

As Lesotho we have a good reference point in the form of our neighbours regarding the abolishment of corporal punishment. We need as a country to develop laws that stipulate in clear and in unambiguous language, the abolishment of corporal punishment.

We also need Ministry of Education to develop clear policy guidelines on how else the learners can be disciplined without infringing on their right as stipulated in the CRS and the Constitution of Lesotho, 1993.

Kelello Rakolobe