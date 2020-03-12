Develop Mazenod into a special economic zone

Amongst the many proposals that have gathered dust at the Ministry of Development Planning is a proposal I once presented to develop an Airport City (aerotropolis) in Mazenod named The Airport Trade Zone.

This Airport City would be developed in an area declared by government as a Special Economic Zone (SEZ). Mazenod was therefore selected for obvious reasons.

No, not because I come from Mazenod but because of the location of Moshoeshoe One International Airport in Mazenod.

Mazenod has several advantages to be developed into a new urban centre. One of them is the vast open fields that are still available for development. Secondly, Mazenod is located about 18km out of the Maseru CBD and 23km’s from the Maseru border post.

This means services can easily be transported in and out from the Maseru CBD as well as the Maseru border post.

The project was envisioned to be a mega development that would turn Mazenod into an aerotropolis (a city or urban area centered around an airport) and create massive economic spin-offs.

I must be honest though, Dr Majoro and his PS at the time, gave my team an audience sometime in 2014. However, the proposal died soon after governments changed in 2015. That’s when the chaos started.

Before we start, what is a Special Economic Zone?

According to Wikipedia, a Special Economic Zone is an area in which the business and trade laws are different from the rest of the country. SEZs are located within a country’s national borders, and their aims include increased trade balance, employment, increased investment, job creation and effective administration.

The concept of an Airport Trade Zone was quite comprehensive. It was modeled around the Dube Trade Port, located at the King Shaka International Airport, in the KZN province, South Africa.

The concept was to develop five strategic zones that would work towards exporting products to the international market. The zones that were identified were as follows:

l Agri-Zone

l Industrial-Zone

l Edu-Zone

l Business Zone

l Cargo-Zone (with a rail-link from Maseru Industrial Area)

This was a fascinating project to compile because my team had also envisioned a parent company named the Airport Development Corporation (ADC). This company or parastatal would be an implementing arm of the vision in phase form.

Part of the proposal was to incorporate the land owned by the Catholic Church to develop a skills training center, where young and unemployed people would gather skills and artisan training in order to access jobs in the trade port.

As the ideas solidified, there was also a vision to develop a Catholic University in Mazenod. This would be developed in the open area located between Mazenod Book Center and Mazenod Conference Centre.

This institution of higher learning would tie in with the bigger vision of an Airport City (aerotropolis).

Well, to cut the long story short, during the process of packaging the project, I soon realised that, without political-will, a dream is just a dream.

In fact, my sincere opinion regarding the 300 and something million that has been allocated to the African Sports Tournament, should have be channelled to developing feasibility studies and master plan designs for a new airport city as well as a new border post city.

Lesotho desperately needs an upgrade of its international airport and a new border post. Unfortunately, there is a notion that irritates me called a political decision. You’ll hear politicians going about and saying, “no, that was a political decision”.

Throwing M300 million of tax-payers money down the drain is called a political decision. No MP will ever question the rationale behind the poor decisions made in our budget speech. Very poor decisions indeed!

Without the right people in Parliament and in Government offices, a great vision is reduced to just a silly little day dream.

This highlights the importance of the public service sector. In my opinion, the Ministry of Public Services is by far the most important ministry.

For that reason, the Ministry of Public Services needs to be properly resourced from a leadership point of view as well as supporting tools such as adequate office space, vehicles, computers and so on.

The reason is that, there is no way the private sector can thrive in the absence of a strong and competent public sector. Both sectors work interchangeably.

In essence, a weak public sector results in a weak private sector and vise-versa. Remember, no private sector, no tax revenue!

‘Mako Bohloa