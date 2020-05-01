Fighting disasters in the era of neoliberalism

FOR countries such as ours, the outbreak

of the Coronavirus has further exposed the

bankruptcy of neo-liberalism and its advocacy

for a ‘small state’, capable only of looking

after the security and welfare of a minority

in society.



That was true for Lesotho state’s capacity

even before we were forced to reduce it further

— a process we completed in the 1990s.

What remained was a government whose

role became limited to using our taxes to pay

corporations and companies that provided

shoddy but overpriced services and projects

that cost more than good ones.



On a daily basis, we are witnesses to the

wickedness of the thinking behind a limited

state. Disasters such as the outbreak of the

Coronavirus always reveal how tragic a reduction

of state capacity is for the poor and

needy. We saw earlier when in its plans to

fight the spread of the virus the Lesotho government

seemed to have forgotten about the

homeless of Maseru. When their eyes were

opened to this, Ministers had no answer and,

instead, expressed hope that people and organisations

of goodwill would look after the

homeless.



In other words, if, as we are told, success

of strategies to curb the spread of the

Coronavirus requires provision of care to the

homeless, the government has relieved itself

of that responsibility and has shunted it off

to the goodwill of well-intentioned organisations,

company owners, and individuals.

We saw consequences of restricting the

state’s participation in the provision of social

welfare also when the government had to almost

beg wealthy individuals and companies

for assistance.



None of this is to say there is anything

wrong with the generosity of individuals and

companies who wish to assist at times like

now. What is questionable is when governments

become unable to perform what ought

to be their role, and have to depend on the

goodwill of private individuals.



Ordinarily, donations and assistance

ought to be additional to the government’s

resources and capacity. That is not where we

are. We are where private donations constitute

the mainstay of resources to fund a public

fi ght against a pandemic. It is undesirable

and dangerous. Among other reasons, there

is never a guarantee that monies and other

assistance from these corporations are not

ill-gotten gains.



It puts us at the mercy of companies such

as the one that the government has licensed

and allowed to operate from Thaba-Bosiu to

take Basotho wool-growers’ produce cheaply.

The symbolism and cynicism are probably

lost to the government but not to owners of

the company, in this world of neo-liberalism

where nothing has value and everything has

a price at which it can be sold to the highest

bidder.



From a government and governance perspective,

when corporations call on politicians’

indebtedness to them, governments

are never able to act impartially and transparently

when these corporations apply for

public tenders. Ministers would prevent offi

cials from ensuring that work and services

that such companies provide to the government

are performed up to the required standards.



These failures cost taxpayers hugely.

All of us, including the homeless, elect

politicians and not private companies during

election time; and we pay taxes to governments

formed by politicians we elect. That

should count for something at times such as

this.



We have been warned: this is not the last

time we will have to deal with something like

this. Globalisation has made sure of that.

The next outbreak must fi nd us having the

capacity to look after the most vulnerable,

and health facilities to identify and care for

the sick.

Professor Motlatsi

Thabane