Food for thought- Part 3

When it comes to eating out, I have an enviable reputation on one count, and a grim secret. The former first. When I could afford it, I would take a holiday with Judith, a friend of many years: Italy, Portugal, Spain. We never had a good food guide with us, but would be searching for a small family restaurant that served local cuisine at a reasonable price. I had the knack of saying of the most unlikely small street, “let’s try down here. Now let’s turn right” and very quickly we’d hit upon just the sort of place we were looking for. .Judith said that when it came to a good meal I had a sixth sense where to find it.



Now the grim secret. As soon as I’ve come to recognize a restaurant as a favourite of mine in a particular town or city—London, Paris, my home town in the UK, Maseru—it closes down. I don’t believe this has anything to do with the way I behave, but it does begin to feel like a personal affront.

Restaurant proprietors beware; if you find me coming to your place again and again, you’d better ban me, otherwise you’ll go bust.

Now, what are the criteria for fine dining out? 1. Quality of food. Must be fresh and expertly prepared. 2. The venue. Needs to be comfortable and looking good. 3. Lovely waiters (Enough said). 4. Reasonable prices. 5. Good company. Choose your guests with care, like when you’re hosting a dinner-party at home (advantage of a restaurant, you don’t have to keep your cat out of the dining-room, unless s/he has come along for the ride). Here’s more detail on each of these, though not on lovely waiters (each to his own).

Food. I’m quite happy to go for the tried-and-tested, time and time again. Sometimes I take a gamble and it doesn’t always pay off.



Don’t be afraid to send a dish back if it’s seriously not up-to-scratch. At a normally reliable restaurant in Lesotho, I once ordered Chicken Malay. This is supposed to be boneless, skinless chicken in a spicy sauce that contains pieces of tropical fruit. Whatever they served me, it wasn’t Chicken Malay, and whatever it was it was horrible, so I said take it away and put it down (humanely, of course) and bring me something else.



A question, while we’re on the subject of the menu. Why do top Lesotho restaurants serve so few local dishes, except maybe for a weekly buffet? Don’t tell me it’s not good—there are beautiful dishes (that way of cooking pot greens with young pumpkin must rank as a world heritage dish. And for meat eaters likahare is a lot tastier than most European ways of cooking offal). And don’t tell me Basotho don’t eat out, ‘cos they do.



Price. Make sure your pocket will stretch to meet the bill, especially if you’ve invited guests you want to impress. One advantage of eating out is that everything gets done for you, but if you can’t pay the bill you might be ordered to do the washing-up.



Venue. Despite the risk of creepy-crawlies, I like eating out-of-doors, and most of the year Lesotho is a wonderful place in which to do this. (I love going to restaurants in Lagos, where there is such a variety of local food, but am not so keen on the out-of-doors thing there, as Lagos is tropical and creepy-crawlies get into everything—your food, your glass, your nostrils). In

Maseru the much regretted Mimmo’s was great for eating outside, a beautiful terrace on an old sandstone building, with lots of trees and birds around. But Lancer’s Inn is also great, and the swimming-pool restaurant at what used to be the Maseru Sun (ideal for my adopted family, as they all go for stuff like burgers and steak sandwiches).



This leads me on to a word about smoking. I’m totally sympathetic to the ban on smoking indoors, but as long as one puffs carefully (check the direction of the breeze!) smoking outdoors should be OK. And I do like a puff between courses and over a final brandy. So somewhere like the Lancer’s Inn outdoors terrace is ideal.



I used to visit Paris regularly, for holiday, for research, and to raid the specialist bookshops for French-language African literature. The French are great smokers and it used to seem it was compulsory to smoke in restaurants; you had to use an axe to hack your way through the smoke to your table. But now the ban has caught on even there. Oh, and just one more thing, as one memory sparks off another. The best restaurant meal I’ve ever had in my life was out-of-doors at a restaurant in coastal southern France. The only slightly off-putting thing was the name of the town: Aigues Mortes, which translates as “Pangs of Death”. (We survived).

To be concluded

Chris Dunton