Harmful habits

The kidneys are the chief organs for homeostasis in the body. Homeostasis refers to any self-regulating process by which biological systems tend to maintain stability while adjusting to conditions that are optimal for survival. If homeostasis is successful, life continues; if unsuccessful, disaster or death ensues. The kidneys are the ultimate regulators of blood composition. They detoxify the blood, produce hormones and influence red blood cell production. They also absorb minerals, remove excess water, and neutralize the PH level of the blood.

1. Not drinking enough water:

Since the kidneys filter blood and eliminate metabolic wastes, one must drink enough water regularly to prevent dehydration and toxins from building up in the body. Drinking water is also the best way to avoid kidney stones.

2. Overdose and misuse of painkillers:

Painkillers may ease your pain. However, consuming more than the prescribed dose may be harmful to the kidneys.

3. Consuming too much salt:

Salt is notoriously known as a slow poison or a pinch-by-pinch killer because it causes hypertension and heart disease. Excess consumption of salt puts the kidneys under stress that could result in kidney failure.

4. Holding Urine too long (not peeing on time)

Never ignore the call of nature to empty the bladder no matter how busy you are. Blocking the urine for too long increases the changes of Urinary Tract Infections and in some cases, it can result in kidney failure.

5. Eating too much of sweet food

Sugar promotes obesity which puts you at risk of developing diabetes and high blood pressure, two of the leading causes of chronic kidney diseases. When you consume too much sugar, your kidney has to work much harder to get rid of it.

6. Not getting enough sleep

Sleep is important for your health and kidneys. Kidney regenerates its tissues during the night, and poor sleep may cause damage to this organ. The kidney function is regulated by the sleep-wake cycle which helps coordinate the kidneys.

Research suggests that sleepless nights may cause high blood pressure and atherosclerosis (blockage of the arteries) which in turn increases the risk of developing chronic kidney disease.

7. Eating too much protein

Excess intake of animal protein especially red meat increases the metabolic load on the kidneys, which may lead to kidney problems.

8. Alcohol consumption

Regular heavy drinking has been found to increase the risk of kidney disease. Combined with smoking, the risk is even higher.

9. Sitting down for too long

Physical activity such as walking, jogging and other exercises have been associated with normal glucose metabolism and improved blood pressure, two vital factors in maintaining a healthy kidney function.

Stay healthy, replace bad habits with healthy ones.

l Retšelisitsoe Nkhahle is a Mosotho pharmacist based in Botswana. She is pursuing an Msc. in Logistics and Supply Chain Management.

