It’s time to bond

YEH, the lockdown has come. It’s serious business. It’s necessary to protect our people. Its impact on the economy will be huge but that can be sorted later when the crisis is over. That too is serious business.

Spare a thought for the slay queens. Oh, shame! Who will buy them the goodies when their Sugar Daddies are locked up in their homes? Where will they get the champagne when bars are closed?

And where will they show off their expensive and ill-gotten weaves when the streets are empty? Hard cash is what keeps them going but they will not get it because their sponsors are at home. They will rue all the cash they squandered on beers and nails.

Muckraker will not shed a tear for these good for nothing leeches.

Freeloading lazybones! But don’t get twisted because it’s not only the slay queens that will squirm because of this lockdown. Sadly, some marriages and relationships might this lockdown. It will make or break homes. Eish!

Some marriages have come this far because of jobs and bars. You spend eight hours away from each other and then meet for a few hours before bed.

It’s a working routine that keeps the peace. Now imagine being in the same house for three weeks. May we be tolerant enough to ignore the irritations that will come.

Yet there is a silver lining. Take this as a time to learn each other anew. Let that perennially drunk face recover its glow again. Don’t smear that skin in make-up. Let it breathe. Play with the children. Take this as a vacation on an island. Pray and dance a lot. Stay away from the fridge. This too shall pass. Be safe.

You know someone has reached the dead-end of their reasoning capacity when they evoke nationality in a debate.

Last week Muckraker warned about the dangers of turning the media ownership and leadership debate into a nationality issue.

She had seen something was brewing in some shallow minds in our newsrooms.

What is supposed to be a robust and educative debate has now turned into “a-them-against-us” gobbledegook.

Because the arguments are neither intellectual nor nuanced we can only conclude that they were cooked up over some beer binge or cobs of pone.

It goes something like this. “Eish, foreigners are taking our jobs,” says one.

“Yes, it’s unfair,” says the other.

So an inane plan is hatched to find some state official to act as a megaphone to trigger the debate. And boom, a story is splashed in a national newspaper.

Of course the idea is not to deal with the root causes of the problems but to start a shrieking contest.

The loudspeaker is carefully selected for his lack of capacity to reason beyond what he is being prodded to do. He comes armed to the teeth (no pun intended) with a wrong diagnosis and medication.

The journalist then meticulously nit-picks quotations to knit a story that suits her perverted and narrow agenda.

She is allowed to scream in a 1 000-something word incoherent piece that doesn’t answer the pertinent issues that should accompany such an important story.

The why and how questions are left unanswered because they were never part of the plot from the onset.

Absent from the meandering story is the all-important “so what” question every journalist should ask themselves before punching the keyboard.

Then in the following week someone picks up on that narrative and takes it further down the gutter. The journalist rubs their hands in glee as their story gathers dubious momentum.

Suddenly the bar talk is sailing, propelled by a strong wind of ignorance. The secondary tattlers of this manufactured tale start comparing newspaper headlines to prove which editor is better than the other.

They go further to inject nationality into the issue. Look what ‘our own’ is doing, they say. Look what ‘they’ are doing, they say. This is what we have been saying about these foreign editors, they say.

The comparison is, of course, misdirected if not totally inane in that it is based on a fatal misreading of what constitutes news at any given time. In this case, the purveyors were comparing newspapers that came out on different days.

The alleged crime of the other two newspapers was to lead with a similar story announcing the government’s response to the Coronavirus.

The newspaper, lauded as the innovative one because it has a local editor, led with a story about a dispute over where to invest government pensions.

Now here is where the argument falls with a thud. Every editor knows that in times of crisis newspapers should not be overly concerned with exclusivity but informing the people.

News, as any journalist should know, follows events and not the other way round.

Last week the national story was the coronavirus and how the government is responding to the impending disaster. It remains the most important story.

The idea, again every journalist should know this, is to inform the public on an important national issue. It doesn’t matter what exclusive story you have on that day. You have to be an unmitigated moron to think any editor who led with the coronavirus story last week is less skilled than the one who led with pensions.

But then the whole idea of comparing editors is pointless. At its core is a self-promotion journey that leads to nowhere.

Collaboration and not some petty politics is what will grow Lesotho’s media.

Newspapers face similar problems and the nationality of the editors is the least of them. Editors should therefore not be used by some excitable reporters with their own axes to grind.

In the same vein, they should be careful of bootlickers who celebrate their rise while hiding sharp daggers in their skirts.

Such brownnosers will only ululate for a few days until you spike their story.

Soon they will be back to their backbiting ways and you will see that you have been basking in their paper fire all along. Their smiles will turn into a frown as soon as you slap them with a memo or tell them to eat their little story.

Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!

