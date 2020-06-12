Lesotho or Nigeria? -Part 2

Last week I was talking about the great view near Malealea, known as the Gates of Paradise and mentioned what an impression that made on Tolkien, author of The Lord of the Rings. Tolkien was born in Bloemfontein, where his father was working. The family returned to England when the future author was about three. To the best of my knowledge he never revisited southern Africa, but his son, Christopher, did so, and sent his father plain postcards with pencil drawings made of the sights he had seen. One of these was of the Gates of Paradise, which gave his father the inspiration for Mordor, the dark citadel where the Ring must be destroyed.



Now, the house in Bloemfontein where the author spent his first years has been turned into a Tolkien museum, and as The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit have a huge international fan base — which means big bucks — this must be quite a useful money-spinner. And this despite the fact that the infant author was still barely talking when his family left Bloemfontein.



How much more meaningful if one room in the admin building at the Malealea Lodge could be turned into a Tolkien display room, with a big reproduction of Christopher’s drawing of the Gates of Paradise and one of Mordor from Tolkien’s map of Middle Earth, and stills from the film showing the hobbits trying to scale Mordor, and so on (I did suggest this once, but didn’t get anywhere; if my fab-brilliant suggestion is taken up now, I’ll organise the displays for a modest percentage of the takings).

Lesotho must be one of the slowest countries in the world to seize upon its tourist potential (ah, but then there’s Nigeria, to which I’ll return in a bit).

A memory first of Malealea — a rather boastful one, I’m afraid (I can hear my disgruntled readers saying “so, what else is new?”). Staying there one winter, during a theatre-for-development workshop hosted by the NUL, I got up one morning to find that it had snowed; out in the grounds there was a cluster of international students gazing at the mountain range, which was glittering white and gold under the early morning sun.



Just then the Lodge peacock leapt up on to the fence and spread its tail feathers, a spectrum of brilliant blues. The sight was so amazing with the mountain show behind it, everyone was struck speechless. Except that I came up with a line from a poem by Hopkins: “The world is charg’d with the grandeur of God” — and was treated to a round of applause.



So, what does Nigeria look like? Well, first, it’s big and it’s been highly urbanized since precolonial times (those 200+ million people have to fit in somewhere).

Oh, before I go on, the question of size reminds me of a story. I was once told off for trying to make a joke at an NUL event. Can’t remember the occasion, but it must have had something to do with palaeontology, because the subject of the Lesothosaurus came up. This was a very small beast — four or five feet long, I think, not exactly your Jurassic Park kind of fright — and it was unique to Lesotho. Commenting on its size I said “Lesotho is a very beautiful country, and historically important, but it’s very small — and the Lesothosaurus was the biggest dinosaur we could fit in.”



Now, really, back to Nigeria. Highly urbanised. Lagos, the biggest city, has more than ten times the population of Lesotho, and in places cities are close together, without much in between (for example, the cities of Kano, Zaria and Kaduna in the north — on research trips, such as book-hunting, I could cover all three in half a day). Because of its geographical position and spread Nigeria has far more climate and landscape diversity than Lesotho.



The far north (the Sahel) is extremely arid and blisteringly hot, just a couple of hours drive from the Sahara; the far south-east is equatorial forest; lots of other climate experiences in between. You feel this very much on long journeys. When I was based at a university in Sokoto, in the far north, I’d quite often go down to Lagos on university business.



My morning routine in Lagos was to get up, shower, have breakfast — and then shower once more, because I’d already be sticky again, with the temperature in the mid-30s and the humidity so thick you could squeeze it between your fingers. If I was driving back to Sokoto that day I’d arrive home in the evening and the temperature there even at the end of the day could be not just in the mid-30s but in the low-40s, yet I felt much more comfortable because the humidity was practically zero.



For tourists — and for Nigerians getting a break from the heat up north or the sodden heat down south — an obvious place to visit is Jos, in the central plateau (at a high altitude, by Nigerian standards, so it’s relatively mild). The scenery’s nice, though nothing like as grand as Lesotho’s, with scenic drives through pretty hills — though you’ll have to get an international tourist guidebook to find out where the drives are, since — as in Lesotho — the tourist board is not exactly dynamic.



The extinct volcano at Pankshin is worth climbing up, and afterwards you can have a nice bottle of wine in the botanical garden set up by a colonial Brit (when I lived in Nigeria, apartheid was still raging, so all things South African were banned, but now South African supermarket chains have outlets in Nigeria, so, wine-wise, all is well).



You can get a guided tour around one of the huge tin mines (tin was one of the main reasons the Brits gobbled up Nigeria). This is fascinating and awesome; I remember a young scientist in the assaying lab taking us through the metallurgy, pointing out that tin attracts such a low price nowadays, they keep the mines going for the precious, space-age, rare metals that cluster around the tin. And you can also tour a dairy farm where they produce yoghurt — very pretty, though the place has the unfortunate name of Vom.



Then there are the museums, though museums in Nigeria have been in crisis for years, due to thefts of the most precious exhibits (by criminal gangs presumed to be in league with museum officials). There is a wonderful pottery museum — and pottery in Nigeria is a major art form. You can buy pottery from the roadside; I once bought my mum a fruit bowl, wide and shallow, made out of local reddish-brown clay with glittering flecks of tin in it. (A less happy gift was a circular floor decoration made out of goat-skin, beautiful to look at, but a bit smelly, so it was regularly attacked — and eventually shredded — by the family cat).

To be continued

Chris Dunton