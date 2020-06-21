Lesotho or Nigeria?-Part 3

LAST week I was talking about the look and

feel of Nigeria, focusing on the central plateau

city of Jos and its museums.

Best of these is the museum of architecture,

a big open-air place, the brainchild of a

German (or Swiss) whose name I have, disgracefully,

forgotten. Here are life-size replicas

of buildings from all over the country.



There’s the palace of the Emir of Zaria,

looking in rather better shape than the

real thing. There’s a Matacam village, from

the far, far north-west of the country. The

huts of this village are positioned over precipitous

rocky outcrops and are built looking

like thick pillars, made of mud, nicely decorated

and with straw roofs (the roofs not as

neat as in Lesotho, but then the Basotho are

known internationally as master-thatchers,

with some employed as mentors in my part

of England, the south-west, where many old

cottages have thatched roofs, but where the

skill of thatching is dying out). The colonialists

had a pretty hard time overwhelming

the Matacam, as the rocky landscape is

ideal for defence and the Matacam are great

with bows and arrows.



And the museum also has a replica of a

small part of the (in reality, enormous) palace

of the Oba of Benin, historically one

of the most powerful of the kingdoms of

south-west Nigeria. Now, Benin is tricky as

a place name. There’s the city, which gives

its name to the former Nigerian kingdom.

Benin is, too, the name of the country to the

west of Nigeria, the former French territory

of Dahomey. And it’s the name of the main

university in Togo, the next country along.

As if this wasn’t confusing enough, there’s

also the Bight of Benin, bight being an old

word for a bay or recess in a waterway,

which (the Bight of Benin) lies off the southern

Nigerian coast and is notoriously volatile

and dangerous to cross. The replica of

the Oba of Benin’s palace in Jos houses the

museum restaurant and it’s called (I just

love this) the Bite of Benin.



Having said something about Jos, I’ll now

give Lagos the once-over. And Lagos is something

else. About ten years ago two books

came out in the UK within a few months

of each other, Kaye Whiteman’s historical

and cultural guide to the city, and a tourist

guide to Nigeria, the author of which (I’m

afraid I’ve forgotten her name) commented:

“Lagos has to be seen to be believed.”



The late Kaye Whiteman, who loved the

city, started off admitting that it has the

reputation of being the biggest shit-hole in

the world, and that this reputation is wellearned,

as it’s a place of desperate slums,



crazy traffi c jams, thieves and muggers everywhere

you look, and a beastly climate, but

went on to say “it is so much more.”

Whenever I say how much I’ve enjoyed

visits to Lagos, there’s a nagging voice that

tells me “that’s because you have money to

spend. Millions of Lagosians live in some

of the most appalling slums on earth. Isn’t

it immoral to say anything good about the

place?”



The point is well-taken, and everyone who

loves Nigeria should spend as much time

and effort as they can protesting the vileness

of its government and campaigning for

social and economic justice.



But I shall proceed, because the vibrancy,

creativity and energy of Lagosians ensures

that it is a city of great achievement as well

as of violence and squalor.



Before I get down to detail, I’ll mention an

essay I published some years ago on “Lagos

as a city of words”, in which my main focus

was on the theory of entropy and energy.

This argues that whenever you get entropy

— things running down, falling into disrepair,

eventually collapsing — you get alternative

forms of energy springing up, which

compensate for the entropy.



So, slum-dwellers in Lagos use their initiative

and what physical energy they have,

being on the point of starvation, to earn a

buck or two (from petty trading, services

like cleaning the windscreens of cars stuck

in traffi c jams, or learning how to fi sh, and

so on). Misgovernment is a massive source

of entropy (in Lesotho as in Nigeria, though

not on the same scale) and it’s the suffering

masses, not government, from whom we

can hope for energy. (For my understanding

of the relationship between entropy and energy—

that is, of the second law of thermodynamics—

I must thank Professor Alemu and

Professor Love of the NUL, who took this

non-scientist through the theory with the

patience of saints).



A footnote at this point; I have only just

read about the budget initially granted to

the Lesotho pandemic taskforce for lunch

and coffee-breaks (how come they didn’t

get manicures and saunas as well?) Despite

the comparative point I made above, this is

squandermania on a Nigerian scale.



Now down to detail on Lagos. Whenever

I fl y in and have to endure going through

Murtala Mohammed International airport

(truly, hell on earth) I fi nd I’m asking myself

“whatever possessed me to come back to

this god-awful place?” Then I see my friends

beyond the exit barrier, waiting for me, and

a surge of joy lets me know why I came back.

Last visit I was due to be met by a for

mer student who’s now a senior lecturer at

Ibadan (one of the greatest universities in

Africa until successive governments let it

run down; of course nothing like that could

ever happen in Lesotho).Turned out his car

had broken down and he’d commandeered

one of his students to drive him to Lagos for

them to meet me and take me to my hotel.



Two other students had come along for

the ride. As I queued at foreign exchange to

get some naira, I saw my friend gesticulating

for me to stop and come outside. After

the hugs, he told me the informal currency

market was now legalized and I could get a

better rate from a guy in the car park.



Outside the deal got under way and then,

just as I was handing over dollars for naira,

the dealer pulled a gun on me and said in

Pidgin “don’t worry, this is only in case you

try to cheat me.” Then he looked startled; I

turned round and saw one of the students

had pulled out his gun. Welcome to Lagos.

To be concluded

Chris Dunton