Navigating Cameroun – Part 2

I REALLY do want to get on to trying

to convey how wonderful Cameroun is /

could be as a tourist destination, but it

would be unethical to do so without first

giving some idea of the brutality of the

dictatorial regime headed by Paul Biya.



So bad is this that it has been known,

like the agents of apartheid South Africa,

to hunt down its opponents and to have

them murdered abroad.

I’ll continue by getting up close and personal

on the above topic. In 1988, shortly

before I first came to Lesotho, I spent a

couple of months in southern Cameroun

working as a cultural journalist. This was

largely for West Africa magazine, at that

time edited from London by the late Kaye

Whiteman, who was one of the UK’s finest

journalists writing on Africa.

He suggested

I produce a kind of weekly “letter from

Cameroun”, dealing with all sorts of topics,

but warned me not to write anything

that touched on politics until I was safely

out of the country.



I started off in the political capital, Yaoundé,

which has plenty to recommend it,

notably its bars and restaurants, and because

it is sited up on a high plateau has

a bearable climate. Then the much larger

commercial and industrial centre, Douala,

which is a coastal city. To say goodbye to

a departing Kenyan friend, I found myself

at the airport in the middle of the night;



I couldn’t believe that anywhere on earth

could be so hot and humid at 3 o’clock in

the morning.



Then to the Anglophone West, staying

at a friend’s house in the regional capital,

Bamenda. One vivid memory is of the two

of us having tea on the veranda of her

house, which was on a high hill overlooking

the town. From down below suddenly

there came a vast but distant noise like

a huge wave crashing on a shoreline; we

stared at each other in alarm, then Felicity

giggled: “oh, of course, it’s the Africa

Cup on television. Cameroon must have

scored and the whole town erupted!”



Because I wanted to write on a wide

variety of topics for West Africa, I went

with Felicity to the town of Bali (the one

in Cameroun, not the Indonesian one!)—a

beautiful drive through wooded land. This

was to write about a workshop on teaching

mathematics through the medium of

English.

The best part of the event was

“Item Eight” on the agenda, which is, apparently,

a standard fixture: the point at

the end of the day when everyone breaks

off to re-group at the nearest bar.



Next, I volunteered to give some lessons

on Wole Soyinka’s play The Trials

of Brother Jero to the inmates of a prison

for delinquent youths. I’d been told that

the Director of this institution was a very

good man, who was deeply concerned to

get the inmates into skills training and into

passing high school exams they had missed

out on.

After the final lesson the Director gave me

tea in his office; he proved to be every bit as

fine a chap as I’d been told. But then, looking

out of the window, on top of a nearby

hill I saw a prominent whitewashed building

with watchtowers and gun turrets at its

corners. I asked him what this was and he

just dropped his gaze and shook his head saying nothing.



Later, I put the same question to a local

friend, who had never been backwards in

coming forwards. He shook his head and

said: “We don’t talk about that. Nor should

you.” He paused and then went on: “But if

you must know, it’s where they lock up the

political prisoners. Many go in. Not many

come out.”



Once I’d left Cameroun, I wrote a long

piece for West Africa magazine on accusations

made by Mongo Beti, the dissident

and exiled Camerounian novelist and essayist,

who was claiming that the French

branch of Amnesty International was

systematically ignoring human rights

abuses in Cameroun, because the French

government, the former dominant colonial

power, regarded the country as its

chasse gardée (private hunting ground).



After researching the matter at Amnesty’s

headquarters in London (thanks

to Stephen Ellis, the then Head of their

West Africa desk), I wrote what I thought

was a very fair and balanced piece—no

matter, the mere mention of Beti’s name

was enough to get that week’s issue of

West Africa banned from Cameroun.

Not

that that was such a problem; copies were

smuggled in from neighbouring Nigeria

and anyone who wanted one would know

where to find it. (I should add that I’m

not generally in favour of smuggling, but

make an exception for printed matter).



At about the same time, the Camerounian

ambassador to London phoned my

editor and told him—in very undiplomatic

language—that, as author of the piece,

I could not be expected to be allowed into

Cameroun again. That remains the case.



For the last two weeks I’ve been talking

about the dire political and human

rights situation in Cameroun under the

dictatorship of Paul Biya. Next week I

want to put my tourist guide cap on and

give some idea of what a wonderful place

it would be to take a vacation, were it

ethically possible to do so.

To be concluded

Chris Dunton