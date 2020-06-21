New grapes of wrath

If what you once thought to be mundane now costs an arm and a leg, then you should know that things have (in Tsotsitaal) gone really ‘blind’. Part time we used to go out and buy a pack of smokes at the corner store, and it cost a few twenties for a pack, the same pack now costs a few score coins to buy. The reality is that the Coronavirus has hit the world like a runaway steam train and one wonders: is it true what the governments of the world are saying that they shall provide needed relief in the form of aid to the needy and the recently destitute?



Inflating of prices by dealers and vendors should have been discussed a long time ago, but no one has stood up against the now accepted norm of buying goods at three or four times their usual price. It is a reality of the moment we cannot escape, hard times are here and the only thing one can do is either to adapt or face the daunting task of having to deal with mental breakdown. Faced with dire circumstances and exacerbated levels of poverty, many of us will find it hard to cope, and many of us will fall prey to mental fatigue. It is just one of the many changes that came with the advent of the Coronavirus pandemic that is holding the world at ransom.



It is in works of literature like John Steinbeck’s Grapes of Wrath that one gets to see that what we are experiencing has been seen before and that we therefore have to deal with it. It is a tale of a young man (Tom Joad) who comes home from prison to find that the whole country is in the clutches of the worst economic depression in the history of time (the Great Depression of the 1930’s). Of the characters he meets upon arrival, the most striking is the preacher who openly declares that he has left his collar and title and responsibility for the simpler role of a common man.



The depression has but taken away his congregation whose members now have to work on Sundays. The COVID-19 rules and regulations have reduced congregations to a maximum of 50 members per service, and a lot of priests are likely to abandon their calling for the simpler roles of work in the public sector or any sector that provides the needed income to weather the storm. Many of our children are still stuck at home due to the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the virus, this means that the teachers too will soon be out of work.



Despite denials and protestations from the education departments of the world, education and related practices will have to be shelved for the remainder of the year. This has to be done, unless we are willing to risk the lives of the children. It is a new Coronavirus change we have to swallow without protest, for death awaits those that think to the contrary.



The times are hard and when hunger threatens and there seems to be no repose from incessant starvation, men will leave their noble professions and go out to find work just so they can eke some kind of subsistence. That the holy books teach men to pray and believe is sometimes not enough; one has to go down on their haunches and dig furrows in the earth to sow seeds that will feed their families when the harvest comes. The landscape one encounters at this point in time is one of a world dried out by a long drought that is the result of global warming.



Families are left with no other option but to head out and look for work in the factories and industries that themselves are bound to be shut down if the lockdowns are extended. One sees this landscape coming to life again if they are to give a real in-depth look at the world we live in today. The reality is that the viral pandemic caught everyone on the blind side, and it will take some while before we can be at par with it. The best we are doing at this point in time is a game of catch-up to the disease, making sense out of the world as the virus unfolds: it is the new reality buoyed on the hope that tomorrow may be different.



This year promises to be the worst we have experienced since the 1990’s and some of the other memorable periods of economic recession. A small bag of mealie-meal costs an arm, a leg, and a few million brain cells and, the main justification is that the ‘wet’ drought was bad (as if the drought occurred in the absence of the economic planners). This scenario coupled with the pandemic therefore means the unemployed masses have now come to accept the sad and hopeless condition that the most basic components of their meals could soon be out of their reach.



The character in the modern-day Grapes of Wrath does not come from the centres of incarceration where hardened criminals with scarred faces rule: the modern day Tom Joad comes from institutions of higher learning where they are taught for years without any promise of employment upon graduation. The masses are taught by the ruling class that they will be taken care of even when the politician knows that the promises will be hard to deliver.



The social realities that came with the advent of the Coronavirus pandemic are different for the larger portion of society (two thirds) many of whom live from hand to mouth and wear the rubber soles of their shoes to the real-flesh soles of their feet running from door to door looking for a job. At first, we thought that the load will be as light and that the virus will soon pass. The load is however bound to get heavier and heavier with the increase in cases and the reality of the silent months that shall come to pass as the lockdowns progress.



The grapes of wrath are these, and if you think I am teaching in a class of hopelessness, I tell you to learn to be more realistic and more truthful in your arguments, observations and perceptions. We cannot make it through each passing day if the only fuel we have is a few pipe dreams begotten of politician promises to lead us out of Egypt into Canaan. In times of recession, you have to learn to use your hands, or, in the least, familiarise them with some kind of profitable labour.



You have to feed in order to live, and to feed, you have to work. That time when the magnates you so wanted to be like is gone and makes no part of your daily business. The task now is to deal with the bitter grapes of wrath brought by the virus that we now have to feed on daily this time around.

That the acts of a few can put the world in harm’s way is the universal statement that defines the state of the world’s being. John Steinbeck (Born 1902 in California and died 1968 in New York), was a man who could tell a tale as it should be told and, the introduction to The Pearl strikes one as the best ever read. It reads thus:



“In the town they tell the story of the great pearl – how it was found and how it was lost again. They tell of Kino, the fisherman, and of his wife, Juana, and of the baby, Coyotito. And because the story has been told so often, it has taken root in every man’s mind. And, as with all retold tales that are in people’s hearts, there are only good and bad things and black and white things and good and evil things and no in-between anywhere. If this story is a parable, perhaps everyone takes his own meaning from it and reads his own life into it. In any case, they say in the town that…”



I was still very wet behind the ears when I first lay my hands upon a copy of The Pearl my uncle had as part of his prescribed secondary school syllabus. Full of pictures of the Mexican pearl-diver Kino, his beautiful wife Juana, and their chubby baby Coyotito, I could not keep my face out of its pages and would return from time to time like I did with Bram Stoker’s Dracula, to read of the sad-sweet masterfully-written tale by the quintessential American writer of the Beat Generation. And like the introduction hints, the meaning/s thereof have over the years gone to influence my perception of the world we live in.



It is a parable relevant to the life of the global or African citizen in the sense that it reveals the ruthlessness of those who have but still want to take what they want from those who have not. Kino’s pearl becomes his curse, and it seems Africa’s natural mineral wealth in the light of the new COVID-19 reality has become damnation to her children. The realities that have come with the pandemic have laid bare the levels of poverty on the continent and the world. The abysmal chasm between the rich and the poor shall never be forded if the random acts of kindness are so few and far in between. We live in a time of fear and apprehension, and charity shall suffer as people choose to tuck in as a response to the new unsavoury possibilities that may come with the possible extensions of the lockdowns across the world.



We hear that there are countless diamonds in this here land; we hear that their beauty surpasses even that of the stars, and these honourable mentions make me smile. I am only horrified by how microscopically miniscule their economic impact is. The level of poverty in Lesotho does not match the potential wealth the kingdom gathers from the resources. It would be better if they were to be more evenly distributed.



We are in the middle of a pandemic, in fact, we have been these past three months and there is no single testing station in the country. Those stations or facilities that are supposedly there are yet to begin work. One remains perplexed at how slow the government’s response to the realities brought by the pandemic is. The benefits that should have come with having natural resources do not equal the realities on the ground in terms of real returns for the citizens.



This makes me think that the only times we should ever talk of such rubbish as natural resource wealth should be limited to beer hall talk with jukeboxes blaring full-blast. Other than that, talk about wealth in water and diamonds and other minerals is just sheer irritation… cold water to a sore tooth.



That the politicians go on and talk about this useless mineral wealth as if they have degrees in geology or mining engineering means that we are deaf mutes paralysed by sweet talk. I know for a fact that mineral wealth in Africa is chased after by the powers that be in the West like Kino’s pearl is coveted by the wealthy in John Steinbeck’s The Pearl. Say what you say, you will be as old as Noah or Methuselah before you taste of the fruits of your land if you wait upon the promises of some sly Jackal gathering votes, if you do not go out and find a way of making a living for yourself. After all, government was just meant to rule, only industry will give you a job: industry is made of men, by men. You are the child of man who should wake up and ensure that there is some kind of personal industry going on if you are to survive through this long night of the Coronavirus.



John Steinbeck wrote masterpieces like Of Mice and Men, To a God Unknown, Tortilla Flat, Their Blood is Strong and other masterpieces. What he left behind was not just a legacy of literary writing, but what he left behind was a consciousness for those who are beat by state and condition.



We remain beat (economically and politically) at this moment and, only the gullible and the naïve may make an argument to the contrary. The truth is that we get to taste the sour grapes of wrath daily despite the fact that the land and the kingdom are supposedly pure pearls. Police brutality, murders, rapes, increasing unemployment levels, increasing food prices were the order of the day before the virus came along and algorithmically increased levels of self-interest.



Only individuals will be able to find solutions to the social malaises that came with the virus. What Steinbeck saw in his works in those days of long ago in the time of the Great Depression is here again. Hard times are here, the grapes of wrath are here. You can live well only if you believe in the next man and empathise with their struggles, their pains, their sorrows, and their livelihoods when times are this hard.

Tšepiso S. Mothibi