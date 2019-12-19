Remembering Reinhard Bonnke

Epiphany-that moment when what was previously vague assumes a level of clarity that renders it a close or common aspect of life from that point of true revelation. Some of us find (experience) epiphany walking down the street, others still take entire lifetimes before they see the truth behind some aspect of life that had eluded them, and the lucky few have the world and its inner ramifications revealed when they are still pretty young.

I got my epiphany within the walls of a Christian-faith-based rehabilitation centre, and from the people that I met whilst there I learned of the true meanings of salvation and redemption, sinning and perdition.

The teachers and mentors there were many, drawn from within the ranks of the addicts that had fallen off the bus enough times to know that they should teach others not to give in to the temptation that would lead to relapse. There were many preachers too that taught one of the value God and Jesus added onto one’s life, and amongst the teachings of Alan Mc Cauley, Ray Mc Cauley, Benny Hinn, Myles Munroe, Brian Houston, and others, there was the name of Reinhard Bonnke, the evangelist whose missions in Africa came to define the meaning of true charity.

To my fellow addicts and I, and to others gathered or resident at the recovery centre also, it became obvious from the onset that we must record the understanding we have of the things of the Spirit and show our conclusions arrived at through the Word. This necessitated the keeping of a diary or journal of some sort to cover the day to day events and to mark the path of progress as illuminated by what we have seen in the course of the day.

One reason we chose what to read in the centre is that there are many books today presenting many alternative views on common topics, meaning that one could easily fall off the recovery bandwagon and relapse. There are too many variations to the understanding of God that exist and unless a standard authority is accepted and agreed by which to judge all such teachings, many of those whose understanding of the Word of God are bound to get lost even before understanding the full benefits it offers.

Our individual experiences vary, but the Scriptures do not change and there is a natural public appetite to hear the things that God has done, but few actually follow the meanings to their core. There is a strong tendency that has been exhibited over the years to draw spiritual teachings primarily from alternative sources, and this lead to the Word (the Bible) being regarded only as a secondary backup, if at all. We live in an age where what is called “anecdote theology” is rife and many of the scholars or followers of this type of theology choose only those sections of the Bible that support their view.

This is not new as there have been many theories of Christian revival.

This leaves the learner anxious oftentimes, worried about whether their perspective on the supernaturalness of God is right. It is because this new approach viewed from the common man’s viewpoint leads to the questioning of the tremendous burst of divine revival phenomena today seen with the mushrooming of new denominations and congregations. One has to consciously decide that for themselves, the grounds for their faith must be the Word of God, which is where I believe we should stand as believers.

Reinhard Bonnke always taught that Divine Power is the essence of the Christian witness.

He always made sure to note that this aspect of Christian faith is not a Gospel accessory, and unlike the bell on a bicycle, is actually what keeps the whole machine of religious faith moving. In all his congregations, one was left with the reality that there is never the slightest hint that some disciples would be powerless if they held on to their faith. The fact of the matter is that Christianity is either supernatural or nothing at all.

In his own words he said, “We have a supernatural Jesus, with a supernatural ministry, creating a supernatural Church, with a supernatural Gospel and a supernatural Bible. Take the miraculous away and you have taken Christianity’s life away.”

The Church has with the passage of the years become an ethical society or a social club when it is in essence intended to be the grid system for transmitting the power of God into this powerless world where evil seems to be the main preoccupation of the fallen, in fact, it on several occasions seems to be the victor. It therefore needed the ministry of figures such as Reinhard Bonnke to realise the fact that you and I are conductors of God’s power to the world, and that it is a role we should never forget but must assume with all the zeal we can muster.

It was here, in the small mountain kingdom of Lesotho in 1967 that God placed upon his heart the vision of ‘the entire continent of Africa, being transformed by the precious blood of Jesus’. Evangelist Bonnke began holding meetings in a tent that accommodated just 800 people, but, as attendance steadily increased, larger and larger tents had to be purchased, until finally, in 1984, he commissioned the construction of the world’s largest mobile structure, a tent capable of seating 34,000 people.

Attendance at his meetings even exceeded the capacity of this huge structure, and he began open-air Gospel Campaigns with an initial gathering of over 150,000 people per service. From that point on he conducted city-wide meetings across the continent with as many as 1.6 million people attending a single meeting using towering sound systems that can be heard for miles.

It has now been more than 40 years since Reinhard Bonnke founded the international ministry of Christ for all Nations (CfaN), which currently has offices in the United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Nigeria, South Africa, Singapore, Brazil and Australia. Since the start of the new millennium, through a host of major events in Africa and other parts of the world, the ministry has recorded more than 66 million documented decisions for Jesus Christ.

Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke was principally known for his Great Gospel Campaigns throughout the Continent of Africa. The son of a pastor, Reinhard gave his life to the Lord at age nine, and heard the call to the African mission field before he was even a teenager. After attending Bible College in Wales, he pastored a church and then went on to start missionary work in Africa. This he says was inspired by his reading of the book of Acts in the Bible. He states:

“The book of Acts reads better than any modern novel. It has clearly defined characters–some in leading roles and others as supporting cast. It has action, adventure, triumph and tragedy. The scenes change from Jerusalem to Damascus to Antioch to Rome, from prison cells to shipwrecks. We encounter the wind of the Holy Spirit and the emboldened peasant apostles who moved in phenomenal miracles and baffled government leaders of their day. However, these great apostles were not always distinguished nor did they always act nobly.”

He further goes to show that he was startled when he read in Mark 16:8 that the disciples, before Jesus ascended to heaven, did not believe. The same unbelief is found in Mark 16:11. Then, two verses later in verse 13, the same four words–they did not believe. Again, in verse 14, the same four words–they did not believe. The initial group of disciples were a bunch of unbelievers. He was however left amazed by the fact that in the next verse, verse 15, Jesus said to these unbelieving and fearful believers, “Go into all the world and preach the Gospel to every creature.”

He admits to have had a contrary view in that he would have approached Jesus from behind and whispered into His ear, “Master, Lord, don’t You know that the disciples You just gave the Supreme Commission to are a bunch of unbelievers? They will never be able to do it!” such was the initial challenge he held in the early years of his ministry, the periods of doubt as to whether he was fit enough to hold ministry in different countries on the continent. What ended up as the largest ministry was a challenge to his apostolic mission in the early years, but he held on to the glorious end.

Reinhard Bonnke understood the secret Jesus held by sending green disciples to teach the message to the masses of unbelievers. The supernatural power of God would take over where doubt lurked, and it would strengthen the apostle in the delivery of the message to the masses that lacked the knowledge of God. He says:

Something happened between verse 14 and verse 20. In verse 20, we read, “They went out and preached everywhere, the Lord working with them and confirming the Word through the accompanying signs, Amen.” What happened between verse 14 and verse 20? Chronologically, Acts Chapter 2 happened. The disciples walked out of weakness and arrived at the power to do what Jesus had commissioned them to execute after He ascended to heaven: “But you shall receive power after the Holy Spirit has come upon you, and you shall be witnesses to Me in Jerusalem and in all Judea and Samaria and to the end of the earth” (Acts 1:8). In the same way, we all can leave weakness and step into unending power.

It is said by a Nigerian minister (Rev T. A. Babawale) of the church that before Reinhard Bonnke came to Nigeria the preaching of the word was too doctrinal in teaching, and the result was a lot of disunity in Christendom. The now common notion is that once your own doctrine is different from my own, I believe that you are not holy. You are not righteous. You are not of God. What Evangelist Bonnke brought was something: simple gospel, simplicity of gospel and the true acceptance of Jesus Christ as the saviour.

There was never a moment that Bonnke attacked anyone on the basis of their religious affiliation. He was fair to all, and thus brought a new dimension to the preaching of the gospel. He could teach fellow Christian ministers about the value of fairness, and even went on to preach to the fundamentalists in other religions. It is for this reason that he was embraced, that he was loved. Without attacking anyone he just went on and preached Christ’s message of peace, progress, salvation, healing, and deliverance. That is all there was to the man of God, nothing more, and nothing less of everything as were demonstrated by Reverend Bonnke.

It seems that for the man who was born on the 19th of April, 1940 and who passed on the 7th of December, 2019 the focus was on the effect that sin had on the life of an individual. He saw sin as the one thing that causes problems for the larger part of the human race. He saw sin as the bringer of poverty, backwardness, destruction, and all of the other vices that foment human regress. He would say, “But once you accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and saviour; your sin will be forgiven. And once your sin will be forgiven, you will be at liberty. You’ll be free from the devil, the devil – the evil in conscience.”

The experiences of the early 2000’s on volunteer missions across the various locations and squatter camps revealed a side to Reinhard Bonnke and his Christ for all Nations (CfaN) organisation. There were blankets for poor families; there were food and cosmetics packages for those in need, and the constant call to care for the less fortunate.

For us as a bunch of recovering addicts, the words of Reinhard Bonnke became deeds, because the delivery of the packages went hand in hand with the ministering of the word to the destitute, the poor and the needy living on the fringes of society. Some of us came out of rehab better people because of the practical lessons the rescue missions to various shantytowns and informal settlements taught us. It was not about us; it was for the greater good of humanity as a whole: it is the credo he seems to have lived by until his passing.

We have a bad world when the conscience that drives our deeds is of an evil nature. We gain a better world when we empathise with others, when we go out of our way and follow the teachings offered in the Bible as we should. Forget the new type of evangelist focused more on owning private jets and palatial estates, the man that walks the dust with the forgotten of the world and who actually seeks the means to assuage the anguish of their squalor and lack of knowledge is actually the figure one should set out to emulate. Reinhard Bonnke was such a figure to the end. All one can say is, auf wiedersehen Man of God.

Ts’episo Mothibi