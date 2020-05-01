Senkatana- Part 1

SOME weeks ago I reviewed two volumes in

the African Pulse series, a groundbreaking

project by Oxford University Press giving

us new translations into English of classic

southern African literature.



I reviewed the poetry anthology Stitching

a Whirlwind and B M Khaketla’s novel

She’s to Blame; now I am turning to S M Mofokeng’s

play Senkatana, which is the only

drama text in the series of eight volumes

(six of them are novels).



Sophonia Machabe Mofokeng was a South

African Mosotho, born in Fouriesburg. He

published only two volumes (the play and a

collection of short stories) before his death

from tuberculosis in 1957, aged just 34. A

collection of his essays was published posthumously.

Like Khaketla, he was a public intellectual,

a member of the New African Movement,

a term used to describe the interventions of

African intellectuals and creative artists in

the construction of modernity in southern

Africa, a project that necessitated successful

outcomes in the anti-colonial and antiapartheid

struggles.



Senkatana has as its starting-point the

legend of Kgolumolumo, the people- and

animal-devouring monster who is slain by

the young hero Senkatana, thus releasing

all the humans and creatures the beast he

has swallowed, who are still alive. A standard

telling of the legend (which I have lifted

from “A book of creatures” on the Internet)

reads: “Senkatana had to avoid cutting the

people imprisoned inside. He first accidentally

injured a man. . . . Senkatana went on

to become a great chief, but the man he had

inadvertently stabbed continued to bear a

grudge. The resentful man and others jealous

of the hero attempted to assassinate him

multiple times, until Senkatana, weary of

the hatred of mankind, allowed himself to

be killed.”



Now, readers (and my long-suffering editor),

I know you expect a weekly column

from me and not (as one friend put it recently)

an academic bloody essay, but I want

to make a couple of points about the telling

and reception of the legend.

First, I have enormous admiration for the

African Treasury Series — it is a great initiative,

beautifully executed. (I’m not at all

sure whether follow-up volumes are planned

before the eight already published; I do hope

so, especially as I have two suggestions for

volumes from Sesotho literature). Nonetheless,

I’ve had a few queries and points of

criticism to make on different volumes in

the series.



Regarding Senkatana what I’m faced with

is not so much a criticism as a conundrum.

Oxford UP have prefaced their edition of the

play with a re-telling of the Kgolumolumo

legend taken from S M Guma’s book on

“Traditional Literature” in Sesotho, which

account omits the vital detail of Senkatana’s

having accidentally stabbed one of the men

he is trying to free.

This might leave the later hostility towards

Senkatana as seeming unmotivated

But then Mofokeng also omits that detail,

providing an alternative package of motivations

for hostility towards the hero. This

alteration will surely be noticed by Basotho

readers who are familiar with the legend.

Perhaps the best thing would have been for

the publishers to reprint a more complete

version of the legend, with an editor’s note

explaining how Mofokeng takes things in

a different direction, for his own purposes,

which are profound and thought-provoking.



Another matter, now, and this is a point

I shall come back to next week, there have

been attempts to link Senkatana’s self-sacrifi

ce at the end of the play with that of Christ

—which one could protest are a way of taming

the legend (think of the early Morija

missionaries’ objections to the fi rst draft

of Mofolo’s Chaka!) or of putting it to service

in the interests of the faith. (As I write

this the UK is under lockdown on account

of the plague, and libraries are closed, so I

can’t check whether the Lesotho missionary

Jacottet does this in his Legends and Tales

of the Basotho).



I have absolutely nothing against the benign

work of the Church — far from it — but

one could argue that identifying Senkatana

as Christ is an act of cultural expropriation.

Let things stand as they are. Except that,

as the play proceeds, the parallels become

pretty explicit. More on that issue to come.



Mofokeng’s play opens with two aged

Seers discussing time. Here’s a sample: “the

[time unit] of tomorrow and the next day,

/ The one of the day before yesterday and

yesterday, until today: / All these are contemporaries

of time, which does not change,

/ They are the same because the humanity

in them is one. / Today’s mistakes are the

same mistakes of tomorrow and yesterday.”



This gives an idea of how nimble Mofokeng’s

mind is, but also of how wordy Senkatana

can be. Try as I may, I can’t quite see

this scene coming off in a staged production;

I can imagine the audience immediately getting

restless.



In Mofokeng’s play Senkatana is the son

of a woman who had escaped Kgolumolumo

before it swallowed everyone and everything

else in sight. Senkatana resolves to rescue

the trapped beings and Mofokeng depicts

his mother, Mmaditaolane’s, anguish — will

she now lose him? Here’s a point at which

the parallel, Senkatana as Christ, is plausible,

with his mother as Mary: “I would be in

agony if I saw agony on his face. He would

rather die carrying out his goal, sacrifi cing

himself and dying in the attempt to free all.”



There are other echoes, later on, for example

when the Seers — who act as a chorus,

like in an ancient Greek tragedy — comment

“Your reward does not belong here.

/ Here you are despised, you are mocked. /

Simply persevere my brother, persevere!”

To be continued

chris Dunton