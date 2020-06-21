Set up a Ministry of Environment, Water & Forestry

WELL, let me put this categorically.

I don’t read my articles

but do enjoy those written by my

friend Ramahooana Matlosa and of

course, Muckraker.



I have been trying to convince

one of my friends named ‘Moea

Makhakahe to start writing but

he seems to have some sort of a

stage fright like one doctor that I

won’t name on this platform. Ka

molisana, re mathateng!



‘Moea is one of the best writers

that I have come across. I always

pray that he gets rid of the stage

fright so that we enjoy some of the

jokes he posts on Facebook.



Anyway, I read a rather hilarious

suggestion made by Muckraker to

split ministries in order to satisfy

all the disgruntled members of the

ABC that feel entitled to be Cabinet

ministers. Just so as the noise from

the empty vessels (makopo-kopo)

dies down.



One of the suggestions was to

split the Ministry of Education into

the ministry of crèches, ministry

of primary schools, ministry high

schools and ministry of teachers,

principals and so on.



However, I feel that we might

have to work in reverse order on

three of the current ministries that

we have and merge them into one

super ministry named the Ministry

of Environment, Water and Forestry.

In my line of work as a property

developer, I am forced to interact

with environmentalists every now

and then, mainly because of a requirement

to conduct an Environmental

Impact Assessment (EIA),

before any building process can

take place.



The EIA report is usually submitted

to a tiny department made up of

very hard working and disciplined

public servants within the Ministry

of Tourism.



I have a problem with that. The

problem is that tiny department

plays one of the most important and

pivotal roles in our day-to-day lives

yet it has been neglected and placed

under a ministry that is seen as an

under-dog ministry.



My take is that the tiny department

should be elevated to a full-on

ministry to oversee all environmental

affairs such as water, forestry

and range management. We might

as well throw in the meteorology in

the mix.



I still don’t understand the correlation

between meteorology and

energy to function as a ministry.

If we are really serious about cost

cutting measures, we might as well

start merging ministries such as

sports & tourism into one ministry.



As well as mining and energy.

And of course, not negating small

business into trade and industry.

The Ministry of Small Businesses

has proven to be more of a headache

than anything else.



However, I still believe that the

Ministry of Development planning

needs to be converted to a Ministry of Economic

Development and Planning. That’s

if Dr. Majoro will have the courage to swim

against the tide that wants to be overnight

ministers.



Of the many functions that I need to do

as a property developer, is to analyse satellite

maps (Google maps) almost on a daily

basis to an extent where I know the geography

of Lesotho like the back of my hand.

I get a bird’s eye view of the country.

A design of a building usually starts

with a site analysis stage which involves

an intense analysis of satellite maps in

order to assess roads / entrances (in/out),

topography (slope), area, environmental

affairs (ground water & vegetation), surroundings

(buildings & landmarks) and

land use (zoning).



There are however very worrying

trends and tendencies that one picks up

every time I go onto Google maps (satellite

maps). The fi rst one is that Lesotho

is slowly becoming a desert. Why do I say

that?



As one observes Google maps on zoom

out, the border between Lesotho and South

Africa is clearly defi ned. Not by a line demarcating

the border-line but because of a

sudden change in vegetation between the

two countries. There are also visible satellite

images shown on the weather forecast.



The sudden change in vegetation means

there is severe over-grazing on the side

of the Lesotho border as compared to the

South African side. As a result of the overgrazing,

the Lesotho side of the border is

yellow sometimes orange because of the

exposed ground. That means there is no

vegetation. The environment is deeply disturbed.

Not only that, but the way we built our

houses impacts negatively towards the

vegetation and trees more especially in the

urban areas such as Ha Tsolo, Masowe, Ha

Mabote and Sekamaneng (Scotland).

This means the layout of our sites is so sporadic

and takes no consideration for access

roads, schools, burial sites, sanitation (VIP

toilets), the ground water system and future

expansion of roads and housing.



My friend always comments that our urban

areas are so disorganised, so much that

it looks as if one vomited the houses onto the

fi elds (I’m sorry to those that may be eating

whilst reading the paper).



Those are but a few of the worrying things

I see on a daily basis. Not forgetting a worrying

trend of deforestation and contamination

of the wetlands.

Our people need to learn that there’s really

no substitute for water. Once it goes dry, you

are dead. What I fi nd strange is that Lesotho

is blessed over-abundantly with clean water

and streams crisscrossing the country.



However, our management of water affairs

and water resources is simply appalling. The

preservation and protection of our wetlands

is a disaster. Lesotho has some of the biggest

wetlands in Southern Africa but they are constantly

contaminated and disturbed by herd

boys or villagers in the rural areas.



One of the trends is to overgraze within the

proximity of the wetlands and sometimes to

fl atten the wetlands in order to build solid

structures. This should be seen as a gross

violation of the environmental affairs of the

country and the future generations.



This is where the component of water comes

into play. But the most worrying part is the

contamination of the ground water system by

the unplanned use of ventilated pit latrine

toilets (VIP) and graveyards especially at this

time of the Covid-19 pandemic. I will try to be

as sensitive as possible when addressing the

issue of graveyards.



It is very common to see houses built adjacent

to graveyards in our villages and urban

areas of Lesotho and I never understand the

logic behind that. In most cases, one will see a

ventilated pit latrine toilet as well as a borehole

pump (pompi) for domestic use.



The way we construct our VIP toilet systems

in particular, is one of the contributing

factors that contaminates the ground water

system because of the lack of lining that prevents

the waste to seep into the water system

underground. This is worsened at a time when

there are heavy rains and the water table goes

up or recharges.



That means there’s often severe contamination

to boreholes or springs that may be

in the vicinity of pit latrine toilets or graveyards.

This is unfortunately a problem when

it comes to planning, especially when it comes

to residential sites.



So, this super-ministry can really encompass

all activities and functions run by all

three ministries being tourism (environment),

water and forestry. But, having said all this,

I know that our politicians are just too greedy

to even think of merging all three functions.

They would rather split the Ministry of Forestry

into trees and range.

By the way, I still fi nd it strange that twenty

years later, there hasn’t been an initiative

to forest the mountain side of Katse Dam near

the dam wall or the Afri-ski resort. Our mountains

are usually barren and depressing.



What I fi nd most disappointing is that

Morija and Roma are going through a massive

massacre of historic trees yet no one is saying

anything about that. Where are our environmentalists?

Why are they keeping quiet?



Ke botsitse potso. Do we need to go back to

being managed “well” by Makhooa in order for

us to start doing the right things?

‘Mako Bohloa