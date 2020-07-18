Silence is violence – Part 1

“Good grief,” I hear my readers and long-suffering editor groan, “what’s he going to be going on about now?”



Well. (Takes deep breath). Over the next three weeks I’m going to shift about from one point to another. But the main idea is to lead into a discussion of a recently published book that has given me much pleasure and prompted much thought, namely Rebecca Solnit’s Whose Story is This?: Old Conflicts, New Chapters. I quoted that book last week in my discussion of the toppling of statues and what I’m banging on about now has partly to do with that topic and, more especially, with Black Lives Matter. But I shall meander, so please bear with me.



For the last fifty years much of my thought has been prompted by, and focused on, the work of African creative writers and public intellectuals. But I do have a background in Western literature and philosophy, and that heritage is still important to me. (I do wish that that symbiosis, or two-way stretch, was shared by more people in the West). Two contemporary Western thinkers who are important to me are the French Marxist economist Thomas Piketty, about whom I shall be writing in a few weeks’ time, and—my present focus—the American Feminist Rebecca Solnit.



I’ve been reading Western Feminist texts for quite a while. Especially important to me are Judith Butler and Germaine Greer (though some of Greer’s recent and very eccentric comments suggest she might be losing focus), and Gloria Steinem, who produced one of my favourite book titles of all time, The Truth Will Set You Free, But First It Will Piss You Off. Only very recently have I caught up with the work of Solnit, helped by the fact that the UK press has recently been carrying articles by her and interviews with her.



Some years ago I spent time reading up on Womanism, an African version of Feminism, helped by the fact that one of its main proponents, Molara Ogundipe (yes, folks, a Nigerian!) is a friend of mine and I could discuss it with her. At its weakest Womanism is a watered-down Feminism (Buchi Emecheta calls it “Feminism with a small f”), with the liberatory aspects doctored out. At its strongest it’s based on the recognition that Western Feminism finds it difficult to take on board basic African social values such as ubuntu and the non-Western structuring of family.



Rebecca Solnit is an American Feminist, but her range of concerns is broad. In a recent interview with her in the UK press Max Liu points out that “For many, she is the voice of the resistance in Donald Trump’s America.” So, she is a public intellectual, who speaks on the rights of women and the rights of all those who are oppressed or marginalized (the idea of speaking for others is a controversial subject I’ll come back to).



As a Feminist Solnit is probably best known for inventing the term “mansplaining”, in her 2008 essay “Men Explain Things To Me”, an attack on the male belief that women, though lovely, are air-heads who can’t understand the simplest thing without male tuition. Taking a historical perspective, she has said that now, as distinct from when she was growing up, “Feminism is much stronger, but the economic realities are monstrous [as international corporate capitalism has grown even stronger and more voracious]. To be a young woman is to face your own annihilation.”



On Covid-19 she is inspirational, commenting: “There is an inherent radicalising because life has become uncertain and dangerous and people feel what matters has shifted and what you need to fight for, and what you think you can win, has shifted.”

And, directly related to that, she is very aware that in November of this year the US Presidential election will take place and that this will be the most important election in history for the survival of the world.



Solnit was a big supporter of the potential Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren. Now we know the contender will be Joe Biden, she has said (and I love the savage humour here) “I vowed if necessary I’d support a dead dog or an old shoe against Trump.”

I don’t have any patience with end-time religious groups, who probably see Covid-19, but not Trump, as the last blast, but there is hope that if we overcome those two pestilences we might construct a new world order.

To be continued

Chris Dunton