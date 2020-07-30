Silence is violence – Part 3

OVER the last two weeks I’ve been working

my way round to Rebecca Solnit’s

new book, Whose Story is This?: Old Confl

icts, New Chapters. I’m not offering a

review of the book here, just a few comments

on the premise on which it’s built.



Please just take my word for it, Rebecca

Solnit is one of the most important writers

treading Planet Earth in our times.

Her new book is a manifesto for the

paths we must take to ensure a different

kind of world from our present one.

And when, in the quotation below Solnit

says “We” she is talking about a collective

of different groups of “we”, working

nonetheless for a broadly common goal,

a world different from our current world

of oppression and injustice (and please,

readers, bear in mind what I was saying

before about the moral and logistical

problems involved in “speaking for”).



Solnit says: “we are building something

immense together that, though invisible

and immaterial, is a structure.” This project

is about “race, class, gender, sexuality,

about nature, power, climate, the

interconnectedness of all things; about

compassion, generosity, collectivity, communion;

about justice, equality, possibility.”



And—my observation—to get back to

that idea of “we” and “we”—when a rich

black man asks “should I worry about the

welfare of a poor white woman?” or when

a rich white woman asks “should I worry

about the oppression of a poor black gay

man?” the answer is, yes, they should,

because they may well be party to the oppression

The book contains 20 short essays,

organized into two sections titled “The

Shouters and the Silenced” and “Openings.”

Shouters are those like Trump who

hate the idea of anyone standing up for

their rights, but shouters are also those

who protest the denial of rights.

I do hope

all my readers are shouters in the latter

sense; if not (and I address this comment

to my long-suffering editor) a packet of

throat lozenges should be provided with

every week’s issue of thepost.



Two more quotations from Solnit to

wrap up with and to give you a sense of

what a fi ne writer she is. First, I should

say something about the word “woke”,

because I’m not sure it’s caught on yet

in southern Africa. Whatever its origins,

this is now a term mostly used by way

of an abusive rejection of those who are

sensitive to oppression and speak against

it. Solnit comments “if you think you’re

woke, it’s because someone woke you up,

so thank the human alarm clocks.”

The other comment speaks to all the

struggles—think of the recent campaign to

haul down statues commemorating vile men

such as slave traders, think of the struggles

against colonialism and apartheid, the

struggle for gay rights and (most arduous of

all) the struggle called feminism.



Solnit describes her own waking up to

the struggle of Native Americans (or First

Peoples), who are amongst the most horrendously

unfree in the Land of the Free,

a waking up that occurred when she was

a student, thirty years ago. She then talks

about “the struggle of new stories to be born,

against the forces that prefer to shut them

out or shut us down, against the people who

work hard at not hearing and not seeing.”



Hullo Trump, Hullo Boris Johnson, Hullo

an apparently endless succession of Prime

Ministers in Lesotho (please Ntate Majoro,

try to break the mould—I believe you have

it in you).

Chris Dunton





