The dangers of street medicines

In a country like Lesotho where there is no Medicines Regulatory Authority, prescription medicines are freely roaming the streets (Black Market). Pain Killers like Ibuprofen, antibiotics like ciprofloxacin, doxycycline and Metronidazole to mention but a few are sold by lay people at places like bus rank.

But this is risky because medication should only be taken under the supervision of a healthcare professional. Their guidance on whether a medication is suitable for you, the dosage, possible side effects, and any harmful interactions with other medications is crucial.

Medication from the streets could be dangerous to your health because it might be out-of-date, that is expired, diluted, exposed to bad storage conditions or it could also be fake medicine.

Self-diagnosis

Problems arise when people diagnose their own condition, then obtain prescription medication from the streets without a prescription. The person supplying this medication is acting illegally.

Important facts

Always get your medication from a pharmacy.

It’s never a good idea to take a prescription medication without a valid prescription. The medication may not be suitable for you and could cause unpleasant side effects or serious health risks.

Medications should not be seen as regular consumer products. Fake medication can cause real harm to your health.

Medication sold on the streets can be of poor quality at best and dangerous at worst. What they sell in the Black Market could also be counterfeit, substandard or unapproved new medication, which can put your safety at risk.

For the aforementioned reasons, the public for their safety must thus refrain from buying medicines sold at any other place besides the pharmacies or given at hospitals.

Retšelisitsoe Nkhahle is a Mosotho pharmacist based in Botswana. She is pursuing an Msc. in Pharmacy.