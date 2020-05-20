The moment for leadership is now

Part 1 -Introduction

Crisis always shifts people’s attention abruptly to the quality of their leaders. We are seeing this now in Lesotho when the country is confronted with the political uncertainty due to the continuous in-fights within the major ruling party of the coalition government. This might result in the collapse of the current government. The overwhelming spread of Covid-19 and the alarming collapse of economic activity worldwide have people in all quarters looking to leaders for guidance — and often being left far from reassured by what they see.



Why do people give so much more attention to their leaders in such moments? Leadership experts usually explain that when people are terrified, they grasp for certain things: a model of resolute confidence to calm their nerves, a clear thinker to outline the right course of action, a decisive actor who wastes no time dithering. In time of crisis like this, we need visionary and effective leaders who can bring effective change and provide solutions.

We need leaders who can lead from the front and are able to rebuild confidence and provide hope to their citizens. Leaders who are able to recognise that, their people need them to understand their anxieties and gently help them rebuild confidence before you expect them to perform to their best ability. Leaders that are able to define and explain what the reality is, are able to outline an overarching strategy and get the big ideas right, and then provide hope to the citizens.



All this is true. But the question is, do we have such leaders at the moment in our country? Do we have clear thinkers who could calm our nerves and outline the right course of action when we are faced with the most deadly and invisible enemy in the form of Covid-19? Do we have visionary and effective leaders that can bring effective change and solutions to our problems?

Are these leaders able to recognise and understand the people’s anxieties? Are they able to define and explain the magnitude of the problem and provide hope to the nation? Are they able to inspire, influence, and mobilise the nation to unite against the common enemy — the virus? Are these leaders able to go beyond party politics, because the virus has no political party line when it attacks, it attacks everybody, rich or poor?



One wonders if we really do have such leaders. But what many students of leadership miss is that people also know that any crisis is a time of uncertainty and ambiguity, when big changes are happening. They suspect that rules will change, priorities be reordered, and that some of those who used to be up will find themselves down. And they want leaders who can be trusted to protect their interests (which is the common good of all), not advance a petty agenda of the leader’s own or their cronies.



The past two years, the current government has failed to demonstrate this leadership altitude. Good examples of its failure are clearly revealed in the manner it handled the farmers complaints on the wool and mohair issue, the teachers’ salaries, the unfair “so called upgrading” of the public servant positions, its politicisation of the security sector, the interference in the independence of the judicial system, the abuse of human rights, and appalling allegations of corruption and murders.

The erosion of the key state institutions that are at the core to the protection of our young democracy, e.g the judiciary system, the security sector, the public service, the parliament. etc. The government of the day has ignored the citizens’ cry and pretended that everything was normal. People want leadership that focuses on practical solutions – not motivated by ideology, let alone political considerations and self-interest. What our political leaders forget is that people need leadership and things need management. It is dangerous to get it the other way round.