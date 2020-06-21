The new sheriff in town

Former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane was a runner for the Chinese community. He and his associate, Yan Xie John, captured the state with the sole purpose of exercising power to shape policy making, and to control political institutions to their own advantage. Charlie Sheen once warned “there is a new sheriff in town. And he has an army of assassins.” Basotho must also be warned: There is a new sheriff in town and his aims are similar to those of the last sheriff, Yan Xie John, to eliminate you in business and control your economy.



Dishonest politics had become a defining feature of Thabane’s politics. It was politics that was characterised by lack of ethics, morals, and logic, and had no legitimate place in a democratic society. From the Guptas family to Yan Xie John and now we are being introduced to Shehata Omar, a representative of Egypt, Palestine, Israel and UAE.



Last week a picture of the First Lady distributing food parcels with the new kid on the block, Mr. Shehata Omar, went viral on social media. Given the recent history where the state was captured by Yan Xie John, Basotho rightfully questioned the motives of Omar. Who is this Shehata Omar who is beginning to frequently feature on Lesotho Television’s current affairs?

I want to give you Omar’s background. Omar came to Lesotho selling very expensive carpets and pots. He used his vehicle as a mobile shop and he drove around our communities knocking at our doors to sell his products. He sold these products on credit and buyers were given three months to pay in installments.



Lately as I watch Lesotho Television I see Omar giving food parcels to our communities as a diplomat representing Palestinians, Israel and the UAE, yet he is originally from Egypt.

Some people think we have a problem with his philanthropic activities, no, that is not the case. I am only questioning his motives and those of the political leaders who are pushing him.



Why is Omar taking pictures with our leaders? Are we to believe that it’s an innocent photo shoot? Why is it targeted at our leaders? My brother and friend Qoboko Makhakhe argues that “if it walks like state capture, and quacks like state capture, then it is state capture”.



Those who are promoting him, especially the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Machesetsa Mofomobe, are adamant that Omar is a food production specialist, who is going to help Basotho.



Omar has also attended international meetings as a consultant for the Ministry of Communication, Science and Technology. It appears that the Basotho National Party (BNP) leadership is doing it purposefully, intentionally and deliberately.



How can a diplomat from another country serve as a consultant for another country and even hold several positions? You will agree with me that there are serious questions that we are entitled to ask on this matter.

You see I wear glasses or what is known as corrective lenses. My corrective lenses help to clarify those things that are blurry before me, those things that are hard to see so that I am able to see a little bit more clearly. And that’s kind of what Yan Xie John did to us.



Now believe me, I understand we do not need another Yan Xie John to teach us these things. We don’t.

But in the midst of Yan Xie John’s economic dominance in Lesotho, we started seeing the disparities in our country. We learned that the most vulnerable people, Basotho businesses, wool and mohair farmers and Basotho butcheries in our country need our support, our protection, our advocacy, our assistance, and our respect.



Like corrective lenses, Yan Xie John was spotlighting the systemic injustices that have an impact on our economy, wool and mohair, red meat, construction industry, small businesses, government tenders, local production, local empowerment, health care, savings, employment, homelessness, capital, and the list continues.



Indeed when Yan Xie John had captured the state we had so much capital flight. There was an exodus of capital and the perpetrators of this horrific crime must be brought to justice. Unfortunately, the leadership in our country values instant gratification and the empowerment of foreigners over Basotho.



We need to study history to avoid our past mistakes. George Santayana observed that “those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

Even individuals are subject to this advice. Couples who do not learn from their fights break up. People who don’t learn from their mistakes don’t mature. Let us rise above our ignorance, learn from the foolish mistakes of the past and help each other find a better way.



But it appears that there are lessons from our history which we have failed to learn. The recent history of a democratic Lesotho shows that Majoro’s administration has failed to learn from the experiences of Thabane’s administration, and thus avoid its unsavoury parts.



Instead, it has chosen to walk in the footsteps of creating a state capturer. Small wonder that its frustrated citizens have turned to social media to force the government to govern in their interests.

As I conclude it is important to note that Former Minister Joang Molapo, a BNP stalwart argued on Twitter that “with vampires it’s blood, with politicians (some/many/most ….I’m asking?), it’s kickbacks and funny money. Once you’ve developed a taste for it you can’t give it up. John is gone. Now it’s Omar’s turn.”



During the Thabane administration I fought against Chinese state capture. I wish to categorically state that I will continue to fight the UAE/Egypt/Israel/Palestine state capture and economic domination. We cannot allow a situation where the government is in the hands of the highest bidder.

Ramahooana Matlosa