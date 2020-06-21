The politics of white privilege

One of the founding principles of an abusive relationship is to ensure you make the abused party becomes so broken that they believe the reality the abuser poses is the best and that any desire for a better reality is unreasonable and contemptible.



This principle applies in all relations, from love affairs to relations between states or even between different classes in society. This principle has been applied by whites to blacks from time immemorial.



In apartheid South Africa, blacks knew they were being discriminated against and constantly violated based on their race, but the whites ensured that they provided ‘solutions’ that benefited them and would be sold to blacks as the best attainable solutions. This can be seen from the introduction of Bantustans.



As Steve Bantu Biko eloquently pointed out, “the same people who are guilty of the subjugation and oppression of the black man want us to believe that they can now design for blacks means of escape from the situation”.



This has been the situation not only in South Africa but all over the world where whites oppressed blacks.

Whites generally suffer from a superiority complex where they deem themselves to be the better race and the only sound things are those they say.



That is why missionaries arrived in Lesotho and soon told Basotho that their cultural practices were barbaric and had no space in a civilised world.

This arrogance is born by white privilege, which has allowed whites to occupy a position of importance wherever they go in the world. JT Flowers says white privilege means one has basic rights and benefits simply because they are white.



That in itself is probably not a bad thing, but the problem arises where white privilege creates an arrogance in whites where they feel superior to everybody and end up asserting that false superiority by all means necessary, that then becomes racism.



Sadly, this has been the hallmark of the majority of whites all over the world, even in this age when we are all “free” and enjoy the same rights.

Between 1525 and 1866, whites asserted their superiority and kidnapped about 12.5 million people from Africa and sent them to America. This was however done with the complicity of a few blacks in Africa who were in positions of authority who sold their fellowmen to the highest bidder.



White privilege dictated to the whites at the time that they could not live equally with blacks so some 3.9 million of the 10.7 million blacks who survived the transatlantic journey were enslaved in the United States.

Blacks always knew that the circumstances they found themselves under were flawed and that they deserved a better reality.



John Casor was one of such blacks who rightfully felt so and challenged the system. However the system manned by white supremacists was not ready to accept such challenge and he lost a court case convened to determine whether his servitude contract had lapsed, he consequently became the first individual to be declared a slave for life in the United States.



Racism when effectively constructed becomes institutional, this means racial bias will be seen in policies and practices in institutions.

An example in the United States can be seen from data from the Ministry of Justice which indicates that in 2018/19 blacks were more than nine times as likely to be stopped and searched by the police than whites.



The report further shows that blacks were more than five times as likely to have force used against them than whites.

With these statistics in mind, it becomes less surprising that on May 25th 2020 George Floyd a 46-year-old African-American was handcuffed and pinned to the ground while a white police officer knelt on his neck for just under nine minutes resulting in him losing consciousness. He died.



It is also not surprising that the official autopsy report stood in stark contrast from an independent report commissioned by the family which showed he died due to neck and back compression which led to him to fail to breathe.



The official report on the other hand pointed to underlying health conditions and potential intoxicants in his system. This was clearly engineered to remove liability from the white police officers.

It must be understood that this is nothing new, and not unique to American society but rather all racist societies. In Apartheid South Africa the evasion of guilt was only too common.



Steve Biko died of extensive brain damage but the Minister of Justice and Police Jimmy Kruger stated that the cause of death was a hunger strike Steve had subjected himself to.

Kruger told his National Party congress that “I am not saddened by Biko’s death and I am not mad. His death leaves me cold”.

His famous words are still remembered to this day.



These are the words of a privileged man who understood that he would never be subjected to such a gruelling death because the colour of his skin shielded him from such.

The narrative doing the rounds lately that “all lives matter” as opposed to the “Black lives matter” movement, is not wrong per se, but it has the effect of drawing attention from the real and evident problem.



Historically, black lives have been demonstrated to not matter, hence it is necessary to reiterate that they matter. No one needs to be told that white lives matter when in effect black lives are the ones being snuffed out on a regular basis.



Blacks are not joining the Black Lives Matter movement because they are being racist against whites, Blacks are joining the movement because it is a narrative that so desperately needs to be understood.



As Martin Luther King Jr said “A riot is the language of the unheard, and what is it America has failed to hear? It has failed to hear that the promises of freedom and justice have not been met”, therefore blacks should not be viewed as unreasonable for rioting, for as long as privileged whites think they can compare the death of blacks to the stares they receive when they enter black neighbourhoods.



Just last week a white man who had been living in Lesotho took to twitter to state how in Lesotho as soon as he entered a room eyes turned and judgements were made just because of the colour of his skin.

This is white privilege embodied, stares can never be comparable to the killing of a man, the arrogance to even begin to compare the two incidents is unfathomable.



It is that very arrogance birthed by white privilege that has made alliances between blacks and whites aimed at racial equality fail.

Mokotsolane Rapelang Mosae