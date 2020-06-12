‘We can’t breathe’

There is a pandemic in full spate at this point in time and we cannot afford to focus on any other thing due to the unfolding realities that have come as a result of the pandemic. The virus and its scourges form the gist of the news, affecting entire societies at varying degrees of seriousness, all with a negative effect on the running of the world.



At the centre of all the occurrences is the media. Sharing information, educating, entertaining, but always with the main issue in sight, media spreads the message for the interpretation by the masses that come to view it. In an age when the letter and the postman were the main mediums used in the spreading of the messages, people could keep in touch with the events in the slowly revolving world of days past through the newspapers. Come radio and television, they could at least get news on the day they occurred.



Internet brought a whole new level to the transfer of news from one spot to the next, the only obvious threat being the makers of ‘false’ news. As the speed of transfer has increased, so has the number of opinionated individuals with access to resources that enable their opinions to be heard no matter the essence of the messages they spread. This is one of the realities at this point in time.



One has always viewed the process of making news as a delicate affair, demanding that the reporter, journalist, and columnist be unbiased in their view: to always get the two opposing sides of the story before daring to type the story. This means that the unbiased nature of the news personnel stems from him or her being alienated from that which they are writing about, that they should have no interest whatsoever in the story.



The only purpose they should have is to spread the message for the benefit of the public and nothing else. The writer who gets attached to the topic under discussion stands to err by addressing the matter according to their interest and not according to the facts of the story. The current times have seen a lot of media houses suffer in terms of income, but this motley crew of valiant women and men have so far chinned on despite the lack in resources. The people need to know what is going on, and the media houses have taken it upon themselves to deliver the day to day news needed to keep the people informed in the course of the fight against the Coronavirus.



With the advance in technology rose the tendency amongst the writing ranks to be seen as the ‘discoverer’ of a salient piece of news. This time, the case of individual demanding to be glorified, to be put on a pedestal and to have awards showered on them has to be done away with; we are fighting a deadly and silent enemy carried by women and men. Though the media often oblige in giving out awards, we should realise that this is not the time to encourage the culture of false news in the process.



Every ordinary man and woman wants their two seconds on live television, even if it is on an issue whose impact could negatively affect the world. It is therefore the task of the media houses to make people aware of the potential danger this attitude could pose to the world at a time like this one we are going through.



It was on March 3 in 1991 when George Holliday took the first ‘viral’ video of an unarmed black man being brutally assaulted by several police officers. The videotaping of Rodney King’s assault was a prime example of what is termed as ‘citizen journalism’ where Holliday could only watch through the eyepiece as officers beat Rodney for more than eight minutes as he lay on the ground.



The only question he thought to himself was: “what did that guy do to deserve that?” The question is just one side of the tale, the primary point of enquiry after the fact (the savage beating) had been recorded live on videotape. That the police had chased Rodney King for some time while is the other side to the tale and only comes into the foray much later (at the trial where the officers were declared ‘not guilty’ by a mostly white jury). That the videotape would spark the worst race riots in Los Angeles and go on to become a symbol of police brutality close to three decades ago was not the journalist’s (Holliday’s) fault. In his reply he states:

People have blamed me for the disturbances. What is on the tape caused them, not the tape itself.



With a volatile piece of news in his videotape, Holliday did what every upright citizen would do, go to the police and find out if there had been any operations in the area, he got no information. He only got answers at KTLA (a local television station) who then played it on their 10pm news programme. The TV station told him the tape was a bigger story than they had thought and so held on to it for $500.



The police would later come and confiscate the tape, for reasons obvious: it was an incriminating piece of evidence working against them. This is the process of news-making, the reporter records what is going on and spreads the message after establishing connections between the parties involved in the story and the possible impacts on society as a whole.



George Holliday could not sit back like a bad citizen and allow the culture of rogue cops go on unchecked, at some point, someone had to present visual evidence of rampant police brutality. Officers are meant or designed to be guardians of society’s welfare, and erroneously assuming that being the guardian means being at the top of the food chain some officers easily become prey to rogue tendencies.



The media should be clear enough that the blurring of the lines brought by the advances in technology is rendered impossible and the true role of media becomes clear to the general citizenry. The young man taking videos of neighbours in private moments is not a news person but a mere voyeur and Peeping Tom. This does not apply in the case of a citizen being maltreated by authorities whose statutes of operation actually deem such authorities servants to the citizen.

The new form of media has this time around exposed a case similar to Rodney King’s brutal murder by the policing forces. The murder of George Floyd has spread a spirit of uprising that goes beyond America, proving that the racially biased manner in which police authorities across the world treat the general public shall no longer be tolerated.

Advances in technology have somehow encouraged salient aspect found in human relations: connectedness and awareness that there are others. It is with utter dismay that one sees harrowing pictures and videos on police brutality in the middle of a pandemic as we have seen in Lesotho and other parts of the world. Such uncouth tendencies are a clear sign that policing as a part of governance lacks the professionalism that is definitive of good practice; the world is therefore forced to deal with rogue police.

From places like Africa where the majority of the citizens are black, one has to deal with tales of police brutality on a daily basis. It seems the black race is treated by other races as subhuman, or worse; black on black violence is common practice with black police and personnel brutalising members of their own: this is a clear sign of self-hate on the part of the black killing another black.

The discussion should focus first on the history of the black people before addressing the symptoms that are increasingly becoming virulent. The individual that seeks to address the issue of history is brashly shut down by the host, the main accusation being that he should not like other males use history as the scapegoat.

One should question the source before they try and treat the symptoms. The incidences of police brutality in the middle of a pandemic should be questioned before it spirals out of control like it is doing in the case of the George Floyd “I Can’t Breathe” uprising that has now gone global.

It is a fact that history was not fair to all sides of society in Southern Africa, whether black or white. Apartheid policy made it worse for the black majority, and trying to place the black man as the root to all social problems is in plain terms unfounded and hypocritical. We suffered the same heinous conditions under the same yoke of racist segregation policies of global apartheid.

Whoever tries to present one side as having suffered more is actually trying to serve some other interest than the interests of the masses at large. Media personalities should be made aware that their voices and opinions reach a far wider audience than some of the personalities they interview on their shows or sections.

This means that they should be instructed to observe caution when it comes to dealing with issues that in actual fact have not been given appropriate platforms for their discussions. The issue of people’s rights has always been treated as a background issue despite its obvious impact in the foreground of human society.

Opinions are always given too much room in the media without the actual questioning of the issues that led to some of the more prominent symptoms of social decay festering as they do. The police should understand that their power is limited: they can never beat general uprising with their bullets, guns, clubs and steel-toed boots because the people shall always win.

The media is there to present the facts and not to accuse anyone of anything; it merely puts the fact on the right platform for it to be questioned by the general public for the benefit of the entire society. Had it not been that there were cases of corruption exposed by journalists, reporters and news researchers over the years, the world would not be what it is at the moment.

Without anyone playing the all-seeing eye the journalist, reporter, columnist, talk-show host, or upright citizen plays, some of the malpractices and horrendous deeds of corruption would have gone on unchecked. The type of media that spices the fact before its presentation to the general public is prone to presenting warped news.

News should be presented without fear of reprisal from the parties involved in their making. The writer of the news should ensure that they do not become involved in the presentation of the fact, whether emotionally or otherwise, for then the piece of news becomes a conflicted affair. Presence of vested interest on the part of the journalist or reporter means that the piece of news loses its essence, for then it cannot be discussed without favour or bias as a topic of interest to the writer. All the realities should be viewed objectively if society is to be panned with a media point of view.

There has always been the need to have an instrument of monitoring in any given state. This means that such an instrument of monitoring would have to be free from the clutches of state control, for then it would mean that the state could shut and open it at will. In the types of democratic societies in which we live, it means that the media plays the role of the voice of the masses who are governed over, serving in its rightful role as the informant, the educator, and the entertainer of the people. Could be that the media is often misinterpreted due to lack of the understanding of its role, or that it is run by untrained individuals that actually lack in terms of the appropriate dissemination of information. Information is the constant stream which keeps the media running, but it is a stream which should be kept free from the dross that comes with unreliable sources, unverifiable informants, misinformers, and unfounded opinion.

It is a reality that information is what keeps the world revolving, but then such information should be kept as clean as possible for the masses to reach

the right decisions on the basis thereof.

The journalist, the reporter, the columnist and the researcher must all understand that their role is merely to pass the information on; ‘merely’ to denote the simplicity of the position and the value of the role. The writer’s main objective should not be to become a celebrity but to give accurate pieces of information for the purpose of making society a better place to live.



It is this quest for stardom that has tainted the name of the media to the current point, in short, the quest for glory in actual fact makes one prone to writing pieces of news that besmirch the image of media as an entity that is salient to the harmonious running of society. The media person should understand that they are a guardian of the facts as they unfold even in the hardest of times.

Tšepiso S. Mothibi