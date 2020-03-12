We’re bad tenants on Earth

By the lake on the supper shore, there are scenes that reveal the core lessons on the beauty of creation and its Creator. The surface of the lake is a bit choppy this morning because of the slight drizzle, but life goes on as on any clear day despite the gentle rainfall. One standing on the higher bank of the lake can still see the eccentric circles of the carp leaping out of the waters in the rain falling on the waters of the lake.

The ducks are still swimming as on any regular day and their wake is made of lines of chevrons that are following in the triangular webbed feet of the Muscovy ducks swimming across the lake. It is a fascination with the latter group (the birds) that has had one wonder why these ones and some of the bird group members can fly so high and yet still be able to skim low on the surface of the lake to catch insects in mid-flight. For the birds of the lake, the different times and seasons reveal a sense and perspective of creation’s beauty.

Reality fades for a moment, then rises to brighten up on the other side as a bigger truth than it was before one really observed of its straight lines and contours, of its dashes and dots, and little streaks peppered with smudges as seen on the waters of the lake on a rainy day by the man standing on the shore.

There is a group of young boys and men on the shore with their fishing rods in wait for the day’s first catch. Their lines are of different colours, lengths and sizes, and the rod is made of a long reed, the rods they use are unlike the conventional ones bought at the store; but they do the job the same and as well as the commercialised fishing rod. These ones understand the fish in the waters of the lake, they know what time is the most appropriate for catching the big fish, know what type of bait to use for what species of fish from a very young age.

They are the fishermen that I have always seen at any of the moments that I walk down to the lake for a moment of reflective repose. There are some among them with whom I have come to share a silent type of mutual understanding at our shared presence on the bank of the lake, they know I come to reflect, like they have come to fish and there is exchange of lucre at certain times. The exchange occurs when they have either the mirror carp or the black bass in their catch, and for a reasonable amount, one gets to either cook or fry fresh fish courtesy of the fishermen on the banks of the lake. It is a line of connection, a relational transaction of sorts between the fishermen and me, between the fishermen and the natural supply of fish in the waters of the lake.

Easily understood for those who care to observe it, the relationship between man and nature often reveals a deeper underlying meaningfulness that could benefit the world far better than it does at this point in time. The scatteredness of the human creature’s mind and a character oblique have meant that where harmony was is a lost thought, a memory of a thought of who we once were when we understood nature in full. Come the gains of industrialisation in the last two centuries, man began to forget that there were lessons in nature that could benefit him if followed. We eat the fish but pollute the waters, we want to watch birds but still go on to destroy their habitat. There were butterflies that came in December in the growing up years, they are now gone because of the modern scapegoat (global warming) that is blamed in the state of brazenly human errors that are either ignored or openly denied. We have come to a point where nature means very little to us, unless it is for the purposes of fashion where campaigns for environmental preservation are partaken for the sake of publicity and not reality. This means that man fails to ask the salient questions with regard to his relationship and connectedness with the rest of creation. Primarily, we fail to ask who we are with regard to our position in the natural world. The best that we have done since human civilisation began is to boast about how smart we are compared to other creatures.

The smart individual knows not take a dump in the cave because it will then become uncomfortable to live in due to the stench of the turd. However, it seems that the passing eras of human civilisation have progressively been wearing the fabric that keeps nature together. From exacerbating the extinction of plant species through deforestation and over-harvesting, to killing birds for game and hunting or poaching animal species for their pelts and to concoct medicines, it seems that mankind never knew who they are with regard to their position on nature’s scala naturae. The massive deforestation that has led to the depletion of the ozone layer to the point where it is now: a rent blanket that is hardly effective to trap the sun’s rays. The damage could have been kept in check, but human greed always somehow overtakes common sense at the expense of the rest of nature. It a lesson we need to unlearn, and the only way to learn is through the observation of nature in spaces where its benefits to mankind are clear to see, as it is observing the fishermen of Maqalika. They use their fishing rods, but given the chance they could cast nets from flat boats as others do. Their lack of a boat is a blessing in disguise because their having boats means that all the fish in the waters of the lake would be depleted in a very short space of time.

I did not know the difference between swift and a swallow, and I did not know of the martin, but observation drove me to the book where I found their difference. A lot of us still cannot tell the difference between lekabelane (the swallow) and lefokotsane (the swift). These two similar but different birds really epitomise summer and seeing them dash across the sky or skim the surface of the waters while listening to their calls as they go about their daily business is a really unforgettable experience. Like many migratory species, these birds have to annually take the journey from Africa in autumn when setting out on their long and dangerous migration route back to Europe to breed. With the disturbance of their natural habitats, it means that we may at the end of the day never get to see these two magnificent birds. Like the rest of earthly nature now threatened by the changing climatic conditions, there is the real danger that if action is not taken soon, our progeny may actually never to see what they are in real life. We have lost the dodo, the qwagga, the tlokwa and countless other species in our quest to dominate the world and in our greed face the reality of losing more animal and plant species due to a dismal lack in knowledge and understanding with regard to the significance of fellow creatures and plants in the maintenance of a balanced ecosystem.

The lead reason to this gap in knowledge is that natural sciences lie at the periphery and the robotics and digital sciences take the fore. Why this is so is due to the fact that the digital and robotic sciences actually make more money for their developers. The focus is on money and not the actual or potential value of the other fields related to the understanding of human and natural connections. We hear of names of birds, animals, and plants in passing and never actually get to be taught about them to the point where we can associate the name with the real entity. It is one of the reasons why even lessons on nature are treated merely as a fashionable thing that can be protested over and celebrities are made on the conservation campaigns. Real issues are never tackled on the ground, for example, there is never real curricular research on the benefits of introducing nature studies from pre-school. To the primary school children that pass me standing on the shore of the lake each morning, I am just another Rasta smoking his joint. These children cross the waters everyday but they are never taught in depth as to the real value of the water they are passing. This leads to their dumping plastic and other garbage in the lake, because they do not know and understand that this is the same water that will come out of their homestead taps. There is mention of the value of water on media, but there is not enough push to make these children understand its value.

The fascination one has always had is with the interconnectedness of things, that is, how the mite relates to the bird and how the hand is related to the wing, led to the observation of all things natural. It is on these observations that one gets to see the connections in the ecosystem and to also realise how the disappearance of one leads to the demise of another. If there were no birds, insects would thrive to uncontrollable levels, and if there were no flies, the act of safely decomposing organic waste would not occur. There is a necessary link between the predator and the prey without which nature would stop living harmoniously. There is a connectedness that cannot be denied that is prevalent between all things living and the human being, but the younger of the two sides (the human) in his quest for self-advancement often infringes on the needed relationship for nature to operate peacefully. The world’s climatic conditions deteriorated because of the human being, but one finds the human race being in denial when it comes to addressing issues related to the preservation and conservation of the nature which he destroyed.

It could be a matter of principle that one should observe and to teach others of the value of preserving the natural, but it lies with the others to understand that nature cannot be bought. There is a misconception amongst the culprits (the big ‘First World’ nations) that the preservation of nature should be left as a side issue. This is because they hold the fallacious notion that what occurs in the small ‘Third World’ nations does not have direct impact on them. It could be true if we are talking in economic terms, but it does not apply in the case of nature where an Amazon forest’s disappearance directly impacts the weather patterns of the rest of the world. There are no small nations when it comes to natural occurrences and disasters, typhoons do not care a whit whether you are the most developed nation in the world; their fury tears entire cities to the ground and buries them under watery graves. All of these have been occurring on a more than usual basis in the past few years, but the commitment of all nations to see to the preservation of nature has remained a coaxing affair where the big nations usually do not commit to the agreements reached on the preservation of nature.

One could just be a man standing on the shore of a lake observing the relationship between the fishermen and the fish in the lake. He could go on to write about it, or someone watching him watch the waters of the lake could write about the man standing on the shore of the lake. The fishermen and the man on the shore watching them or the man watching the watching man on the shore are of no great significance. What is important is that all of them should understand the value of the water filling the depths of the lake, because all of them could not last long enough to live if the waters of the lake were to disappear.

The reality is that there is no life without water, and those smart enough to know understand the value of taking care of water and all of the other nature in the environment because they in reality are what is preserving human existence. Small we are as human beings compared to the nature around us, small we should be when we observe the nature in the environment around us. Human pride has only gotten chaos thus far, and it is time that we began to understand how small and insignificant we are in terms of our value to nature. Nature was before we came, and nature will go on to be after our suicidal tendencies have wiped us off the face of the earth. Our absence might just prove to be the only solution to all of the problems in nature that keep escalating with each passing year. We should stop being the nuisance to the connectedness of the world.

Tšepiso S. Mothibi