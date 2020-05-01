We’ve a lot to learn from Botswana

WHILST growing up in a village

named Ha Sekepe in Mazenod,

there wasn’t really much to do besides

improvised games here and

there. However the highlight of the

day was a visit to the Post Office in

the late afternoon.



The most interesting part was

going to the Post Office during

the December and January period

when the school reports / results

came out. It used to be a mixed bag

of emotions at the Post Office. Some

would be very happy and some

would be very sad depending on the

outcome of the results.



Sometimes we would even find

people crying their lungs out in misery

and regret because of the bad

school reports. The hardest part

would be to send the report home

for the parents. The fruits of their

labour would now manifest to reality

and it would simply be too late

to use the word “hoja”.



Lesotho seems to be one of those

students. It has received its school

report and it is marred with F’s.

Not F for effort but F for Fail. Lesotho

received its report on the annual

tax revenue collection and it had

managed to collect a disappointing

6.9 Billion Maloti only.



Yah! Those are the results of government

ministers who spend all

day at Chinese restaurants instead

of being in the offi ce. Those are the

results of endless political squabbles

as if running a government is

similar to playing a game of ‘mantloane.



Those are the results of deploying

incompetent Ministers, PS’s,

Directors and CEO’s to thank them

for their loyalty. Those are the results

of giving Asian nationals a

blank cheque to run the economy

as they wish. Those are the results

of a corrupt public/civil service that

has opted to run businesses within

government ministries.



Those are the results of endless

workshops at hotels and lodges to

discuss the latest strategic plan.

Those are the results of a lack of

urgency and laziness in the public

sector.



Those are results of placing old

and tired people in positions of

power whilst young and energetic

citizens are wasting away at home

or busy arguing at Ouh la la Cafe.



Those are the results of self-hate,

sabotage, backstabbing’s and lack

of patriotism. Basotho do not love

their country because corruption

and patriotism can never co-exist!



As I always say, it is impossible

to run a government without money.

It’s not possible to run a government

without tax revenue. It is

similar to attempting to drive a car

without petrol of which is insane.



Tax revenue is generated by business

or the private sector. So, no

private sector, no tax revenue.

On Wednesday, 15th April 2020,

Lesotho Revenue Authority (LRA)

released the much anticipated

2019/2020 tax revenue report ending

on 31st March 2020.



In the report, the result is that

the LRA has missed the revenue

target of 7.5 Billion Maloti by about

5.8 Billion Maloti. The LRA only

managed to collect 6.9 Billion Maloti

for the year 2019/2020.

This is in stark contrast to an

equivalent of 61.9 Billion Maloti/

Rands that has been collected by the Botswana

Unifi ed Revenue Services (BURS).

A 5.8 Billion Maloti shortfall is very,

very, very serious. Due to the importance

and national signifi cance of this topic, I

was expecting to see it on the front pages

of some of our major newspapers.



However, it was to my surprise to see it

shoved somewhere on page four or fi ve of

most of the weekly newspapers. I guess it

didn’t really matter at all. What mattered

was the arrest of the “Minister of Police”.

Yah, we love sensationalised news.

A tax revenue collection of 6.9 Billion

Maloti is a dismal fail. That is a true refl

ection of the performance of our economy.



It doesn’t matter how fast the government

vehicles are driven or how busy we are on

a day-to-day basis.



It really does not matter whether Ministers

are driven at high-speed towards

on-coming traffic. What matters are the

results on the ground. What is the tax revenue

collection at the end of the year?



Basotho are proud people. Proud as in

arrogant. They live in a state of illusion

(something that deceives by producing a

false or misleading impression of reality.

The state or condition of being deceived

misapprehension.)



In the minds of most Basotho people, Basotho

are the most intelligent and the most educated

people on earth. That’s the kind of hogwash

some of us grew up listening to all day.

And what is the result of that sense of illusion?

Basotho felt and believed that they were

so advanced and never realised that they were

getting left behind. Their arrogance blinded

then until they never realised that they are

not progressing but were rather regressing.



Their state of political independence (sovereignty)

made them to block the world outside

and to do things their way. I remember the

regrettable words that were made during the

50th independence celebrations that said, “It

is better to manage yourself badly, than to be

managed well by others”.



To some, a tax revenue collection of 6.9 Billion

Maloti is good and well. To some Basotho

citizens, it is actually excellent. But when you

place yourself next to your peers, the likes of



Botswana, you only learn to realize how dismal

the results are. It’s like celebrating a 30%

pass just because you got certain things right.

We only have ourselves to blame for this

mess. Botswana has shown us that political

stability + focus + discipline + work ethic + determination

humility + dedication + respect

for the rule of law = economic success. Those

guys are serious. Rona re’a phapha. That’s all

we know.



I remember one of my mentors (Mr. Theo

Ntlatlapa) talking about his university days

back in the 70’s when the National University

was part of the UBLS (University of Botswana,

Lesotho and Swaziland).



As a matter of fact, I understand that Basotho

being whom they are (troublesome and

unruly), were the ones that broke the pact of

the UBLS by withdrawing their participation.

Basotho felt that the UBLS was not benefi ting

them and used Lesotho resources to advance

Botswana and Swaziland.

So, Ntate Theo said their pastime whilst at

University was to mock Batswana students

about how backward Gaborone looked. They

used to joke about how bad Gaborone was and

it could only be compared to TY in Lesotho,

not even Maseru because Maseru was already

so advanced then.



This was sometime in the 70’s. So, Batswana

would just laugh it off and continue with

their studies.

Look at Gaborone now! It is light-years

ahead. Maseru cannot even come close to it.



I think Maseru can now be compared to TY

considering the chaos going on in the city. No,

street-lights, dirty streets, men urinating in

public, billboards dumped all over, ugly and

old buildings, I mean the list is endless.



Gaborone has become a shining beacon of

what a modern-day African city has to look

like. High-rise buildings, shopping malls,

clean streets, police officers in clean uniform

and polished shoes. Just pure law and order.

Basotho have been left behind with their

beliefs that they are still better and superior.



They love to listen to the melody of their own

lies. One of them is of how they set up Botswana

from nothing.

You will hear them saying, “we helped

Botswana to set-up its police force. We also

trained their teachers”. The question is “joale”,

so what? Where are you now? Still fi ghting?

As I have previously mentioned, we only

have ourselves to blame. The endless political

squabbles have put a dent on our economic

performance. In-fact, the coalition politics

have thrown Lesotho ten steps back. It looks

like we are taking one step forward and two

steps back.



Politics have really been a stumbling block

to the economic progress of Lesotho. Just take

a look at the recent regrettable events that

took place last weekend. We are having political

squabbles in the middle of a global crisis,

to an extent where former South African minster,

Jeff Radebe and Deputy Minister, Zizi

Kodwa had to be deployed to intervene. Re itlhotse

hoo re seng re namoloa ke bo Zizi Kodwa.



We have reduced ourselves to a problem

child of the SADC region. As I once said, like

in the game of ‘mantloane, there is always confl

ict because of a fool that wants to graduate

from being a child straight to a father in one

day. The end result is endless fi ghts that lead

to everything being destroyed. That’s why the

houses have to be re-built on a daily basis.



Our politics are exactly like that. It’s all

about senseless power struggles. They have

nothing to do with building the economy and

nothing to do with building the private sector.

But the private sector is the major source of

tax-revenue.



In conclusion, to avoid sounding like a broken

record, I think the Covid-19 pandemic is

really going to put the Lesotho economy to

its knees. There are going to be massive retrenchments

and massive company closures.

The end result is going to be lower and lower

tax revenue collections. 2020/2021 is going to

be a very tough year.



This is certainly not the time for childish

political arguments. However, our politicians

do not listen. They live is a state of illusion.

They still have a sense that Lesotho is far

more superior than all countries. And Lesotho

has a lot of money.



The hard truth will knock in their heads

the day public/civil servants have to take salary

cuts or have to endure delayed salaries.

That will be the day common sense will fi nally

knock into the heads of our politicians and

that day is unfortunately very near.

As a closing comment, consider suspending

democracy for ten years for the sake of peace

unity and economic and political stability.

Give King Letsie III executive powers to run

the country for the next ten years in order to

dissolve the current political chaos.



We can all see that this political chaos

is taking us nowhere but down. At the end,

the poor are always the first to suffer for this

mess.

Mako Bohloa