We’ve accepted mediocrity as a way of life

One of my friends once posted something quite funny on Facebook. This was about three years ago and it has kept me laughing for some years now.

It read something like this; “I’m here at the Cathedral (RCC) to accompany my friend and his family for their daughter’s confirmation. The church is packed and all the bad people are here”.



My friend was referring to some of the characters I go to church with and I could relate. And a big emphasis on “SOME”. If you are not a bad person, there’s no need to complain. Relax! I’m just holding a mirror for us to see ourselves for what we’ve become.



The bad people that my friend was referring to were arrogant and incompetent ministers, political party leaders, senior civil servants, corrupt businessmen and unscrupulous lawyers. It’s funny how bad people like going to church and occupy the front seats and priests just love them.

I go to church with some of the best actors you can ever find in this country and possibly in the world. Hollywood actors! Especially when it’s time for the Holy Sacrament. You’d swear that some of those people are the best angels you can ever find on earth. They look so peaceful and innocent. Ke li-sweet konyana.



But come Monday, Oh khot! The real characters come out. It’s as if they dress-up in overalls smeared in dirt. They are angels on Sundays and monsters during the week.

That on and off behaviour frustrates and angers our priest, Father Tlaba. That is the reason why he sometimes shouts at us (the congregation) out of frustration.



He has told me in person that he gets tired of preaching to people that never change and grow spiritually. He is also tired of people that seem to have two personalities. They have one for Church on Sundays and the opposite for the outside world, during the week. Two overalls!



One notable thing that Father Tlaba always preaches about in church is that we should be Christ-like. Secondly, that we should always strive to speak the truth. To be Christ-like means to be progressive, revolutionary in thinking and to always challenge the status quo.



Well, I think it’s time to confront some hard truths and learn to speak the truth even during the week (Ke nts’a ntho ka sefubeng).

As much as I love my country and remain a true patriot but truth be told, our national flag needs a much-needed facelift. This is a diplomatic way of saying the flag is just hideous.



Something just doesn’t add-up or flow. The design looks lazy and lacks imagination. I’ve even learnt that it’s nick-named mants’onyana because of the black Basotho hat and that’s where the designer got it wrong.

I remember vividly when there was talk of an introduction of a new flag sometime in the 2000’s. I was an architecture student at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) and made tonnes of sketches as suggestions for the new national flag.



Drawing was our daily life as architecture students. We would draw and draw and draw from the wee hours of the morning up until midnight. Sometimes it would literally take us 24 hours in the studio just to meet the project deadlines. Drawing was part of our DNA and would sketch just about anything.



My hope was that, the then Prime Minister, Ntate Pakalitha Mosisili, would open up a competition in order to have a wide range of submissions.

However, I only saw a few suggestions that were published in one of the newspapers, I think it was Public Eye and the minister in charge of the project was the Minister of Home Affairs of that time, Ntate Lehohla.

I must admit, most of the suggested designs that were published in the Public Eye looked like a rush job to get the new flag up and flying. There wasn’t careful planning in terms of the layout and colour coordination. The end result became a flag that we now call our National Flag.



You see, the problem with the current flag is that it is not quite liked by the masses (the people). Yes, it has been accepted but it is not quite liked. I have accepted it but I must be honest, I don’t like it for a few reasons that I will explain.



Firstly, it does not signify any royal resemblance or status of the country. Royalty resonates with the colour gold. Secondly, the hat is a unique feature or a unique selling point of who we are.

The hat has been given the wrong colour and is not proportional in size. It has been made way too small to even realize what it is and what it is meant to symbolize.



An addition of the black colour was meant to symbolize Africa and I agree with it but not on the hat. A black colour is usually used to create a border or border-line or to create balance where multiple colours are used.

An example is with the national flags of Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Kenya. The black band is in the middle and creates a striking balance to the national colours.



That is what I tried to achieve with my interpretation of the new national flag. I made a big bold black band in the middle of the flag to balance the blue and green national colours that represent Pula (rain) and Nala (prosperity).



I also added the white bands to represent “Khotso” on top and at the bottom of the black band in order to bring out the richness of the royal blue and the British green. Fortunately, the royal blue and British green have royal / regal significance to the Basotho heritage.



To top it up, as a cherry on top, I placed (super-imposed) the gold Basotho hat on top of the layout. As I’ve mentioned, the Basotho hat is our unique selling proposition (USP).

The hat defines us and makes us unique from any nation or nationality in the world. That means we need to make it as bold and to be as proud of it, as much as we can.



I tried to follow what Dr. Peter Hancock had achieved with the first post-independence flag even though, his design was hand drawn. That was way before computers and computer software such as Photoshop.

For the benefit of the readers that may have missed my opinion piece about two weeks ago, I mentioned that Dr. Peter Hancock was mandated to design the first post independence flag of Lesotho, popularly known has ‘mamalente. The hat on the flag was based on Chief Leabua’s Basotho Hat (Molia-nnyeoe).



What Peter always told me was that even though they got along with the late King Moshoeshoe II, the only thing they didn’t really see eye-to-eye on was the national flag.

In his opinion (King Moshoeshoe II), it symbolised the Basotho National Party (BNP). King Moshoeshoe II disliked the flag. That was the reason why it was changed in 1987, to the flag with a Basotho shield (nicknamed induna), at the beginning of the military rule led by Major General Lekhanya.



Peter was all about image. He was so in love with the heritage of Lesotho even more than a lot of politicians that I’ve seen in this country. Some of our politicians are so shallow in thinking.

One of the things that he loved doing was to analyse signatures of people. He said a signature expressed so much about a person and he could tell a lot from a person by just observing their signatures.



One of the things that he liked to tell me was how Her Majesty, Queen ‘Masenate once signed a document and when he observed the signature, it looked so neat and majestic. He said he could tell by observation that document had been signed by a classy lady. That’s Peter for you. He could talk until the sun went down.



I learnt a lot from Peter. Mostly about the new Lesotho that was built from ground zero post-independence. Those were very exciting times. Building something out of nothing.

What I find most disappointing is that nothing has been documented on the life of Dr. Peter Hancock. He is still alive but there is really nothing documented about him, whether be an interview or a book.



I was even surprised that there is nothing documented on the life of late Chief Rets’lisitsoe Sekhonyana. There’s also nothing published on the lives of Chief Leabua Jonathan and Ntate Ntsu Mokhehle. There are also no streets named after those two political icons.

Even more embarrassing, we don’t have books documenting the lives of the late King Moshoeshoe II and other notable Chiefs and Queens such as Queen ‘Mamohato.



But how can we publish books and document our heritage yet we have destroyed two of the most important publishing houses in the country?

I bring this up because two of my grandfather’s books that document an important part of our history have disappeared. The publisher knows nothing about their whereabouts. That’s how nonchalant we have become.

My grandfather was a writer for Moeletsi oa Basotho. He published a book that documented the events that led to the formation of the Basotho National Party. The second book was a compilation of his articles published in Moeletsi oa Basotho.

As a closing comment, this is what I don’t understand about us Basotho people. When things get in our hands (curatorship), they just simply collapse. We have accepted mediocrity as a standard and way of life.

We worship the Lord in dirty churches with dirty surroundings. Our children learn in dirty classrooms. Some of the schools are still roofed in poisonous asbestos roofing. Our streets are filthy (Kingsway and Moshoeshoe Roads). We can’t take pride in surroundings.



That’s our standard and when we question such things, we’ll be told to stop attacking those in authority. Ha ke bue hampe ( I am not speaking ill of anyone). As I said, I’m just holding a mirror for us to see what is in the mirror. Whether we like it or not. No hard feelings!



Do we need to revert back to be governed “well” by “Makhooa” in order for things to work properly? Evidently, we seem not to be able to manage ourselves? We even mismanage our institutions.

Lastly, I hope and pray that the design I have suggested as a facelift of the national flag will reach the right platform on the national reforms agenda.

‘Mako Bohloa