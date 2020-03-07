18 graduate at Botho University

MASERU – EIGHTEEN students graduated at Botho University (BU) on Friday last week.

This was the first graduation of students from the Maseru Campus for the students who enrolled in 2015.

Graduates received their degrees in Accounting, Business Management, Computing, and Health Information Management.

At the ceremony, Huawei also awarded gadgets to Botho University Engineering students who had entered the competition held in South Africa.

The purpose of the competition was to promote the university as well as embracing its growth.

It was also meant to bring regional students together to compete in the area of technology.

The Vice Chancellor of the BU, Dr Sheela Raja Ram, said the student’s graduation was testament to the hard work of lecturers who ensured students got good grades.

A students’ representative said she was proud of the institution for making them people that they are today, who will carry the strongest weapons in the industries that they will be joining.

“We looked like a joke when we chose to go to the newest university situated at the mall,” she said.

“But today they know we’re normal.”

She said the university has taught them Excellence, Leadership and Innovation. She also acknowledged the stakeholders who gave them internship opportunities.

“There’s no doubt that we’re well rounded entrepreneurs and globally employable,” she said.

The Minister of Education, Mokoto Hloaele, was a keynote speaker at the ceremony.

He said the event was momentous not only because it was the first BU graduation but also because it was the first among all BU international campuses out of Botswana.

“Indications are that in the short period of time the institution has established itself as one of the preferred private tertiary institutions in the country offering a diverse range of programmes,” Hloaele said.

He said this is a remarkable success story for a university that is relatively young.

BU won the Lesotho Service awards for service of the year in 2015 and 2017/18.

It has also won SADC equality award under the small and medium category in 2018.

Hloaele said that is a testimony to its continued focus in providing quality education.

BU had chosen to offer industry relevant programmes to meet the diversification needs of the economy.

Best achiever awards were also given to outstanding students in each course by Standard Lesotho Bank.

Matsoso Makubakube walked away with a M5 000 prize for being the best student in Accounting and M1 000 for being the best student in Business Management.

’Mamakhooa Rapolaki