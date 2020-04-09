Donated Covid-19 test kits not compatible

MASERU-HEALTH Minister Nkaku Kabi says the Covid-19 rapid testing kits donated by Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation are not compatible with local equipment.

“We found out that equipment that analysed blood that we thought they were rapid test kits … requires laboratory operations instead,” Kabi said.

He said the World Health Organisation (WHO) had helped to order equipment that will complement the one from China so that tests can be done locally.

“The rapid tests will support the lab tests, after testing we will repeat tests because WHO has not approved rapid tests, meaning immediately when they are available we will see what to do,” he said.

“We are waiting for appropriate machines to correspond.”

Last Thursday Lesotho received a consignment of 20 089 test kits, 741 personal protection equipment (PPE), 100 000 surgical masks and 1 111 face shields arrived from Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation.

The government said the consignment had been thoroughly tested and certified by experts to ensure its quality before distribution.

“This exercise is completed, and equipment is due for distribution throughout the country,” the government said in a statement.

The government said the international community is also assisting Lesotho to prepare for the crisis.

The local private sector has also supported the government.

The Matekane Group of Companies, Global Fund and Econet Lesotho have already donated commodities that include sanitizers, face masks and gloves.

The government said it would distribute them to border posts, the Lesotho Correctional Services, Lesotho Mounted Police, Lesotho Defence Force and hospitals.

It said it was expecting more support from other businesses.

All line ministries were expected to present their ministerial preparedness programmes with regards to the lockdown.

It also promised to provide free spectrum for all radio stations to reach a wider population.

