Four arrested over illegal diamonds
MASERU – Four men, including a police officer and a soldier, were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly trying to sell illegal diamonds worth about M250 000 in Ha-Thetsane.
Police spokesperson Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli confirmed the incident last night.
Police sources said the suspects were nabbed following a police trap.
The four are still to appear in court.
Superintendent Mopeli said “the suspects will appear before courts once investigations are complete”.
“A police officer and a soldier along with two men were nabbed by the police while they were trying to sell diamonds weighing 13 carats,” a source said.
The diamonds were six in number and could have fetched as high as M250 000 on the black market.
The sources said diamond mining companies in the country are gravely worried by the high rate of diamond theft.
So they have roped in the police to help them investigate the missing diamonds in their mines so that they could be traced.
The suspects are aged between 26 and 34 years.
Lesotho diamonds are known to be of high quality and are of big sizes on the international market.
In October last year the Ministry of Mining offices were broken into and safes keeping diamonds were vandalised.
But officials at the ministry could not confirm if anything was stolen.
22 diamonds were kept in the two safes at the ministry’s offices.
The arrested police officer is stationed at the Maseru Central Police.
Majara Molupe
Warning: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable in /home/thepostc/public_html/wp-content/themes/trendyblog-theme/includes/single/post-tags-categories.php on line 7
About author
You might also like
Forestry minister, PS clash
MASERU – THE Ministry of Forestry is a house on fire. At the centre of the clashes are the Minister Leshoboro Mohlajoa and his Principal Secretary ’Maseithati Mabeleng. The clashes
NUL student wins Tuning Africa competition
ROMA – NATIONAL University of Lesotho (NUL) Economics student, Bohloeki Senyane, has won the Tuning Africa Competition. In the competition were numerous students from 60 African universities. In the end
Two Chinese businessmen arrested for money laundering
MASERU – TWO businessmen of Chinese descent are in jail awaiting trial after they failed to raise surety at the Maseru magistrate’s court last Thursday. Lee Laan, 23, and Chan Kuren,
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!