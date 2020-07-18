Mahlaha speaks out against gender-based violence

MASERU – Likhopo head coach Halemakale Mahlaha has made a plea to Basotho, especially men, to end violence against women and children and protect them instead.

Mahlaha said that above being football people, coaches and players are human beings and the constant police reports about women and child abuse are concerning and have to end.



Mahlaha said it is time Basotho went back to their roots where they respected one another and respected themselves as a core principle.

He said men are parents as well and they should be raising kids, not abusing them.

Every Monday during the police’s weekly reporting there are at least two new reports of abuse against women and children in each district.



Last week a six-year-old girl was raped in Ha Ramabanta by a 26-year-old man who has since been arrested. The case is just one of many that left the nation reeling with anger and has seen many people come out and speak against gender based abuse.



The country is engulfed in a fight against the deadly coronavirus and the government is encouraging people to stay indoors whenever they can.

However, during the national lockdown police recorded a high number of domestic abuse cases, being it either violence towards women or sexual assault against children.



With women involved in different sporting codes and children always attending sporting events, Mahlaha says it is time the abuse came to an end.

“All I can say is sorry, we have to respect women and ourselves, the most important thing is to respect yourself first, respect is the main thing,” Mahlaha told thepost.



“We should be thinking differently. Women and children are human beings, we should respect them. I think we should go back to our roots as Basotho where we respected one another,” he said.

Mahlaha is not the first sportsperson to come forward to speak up about abuse against women and children.



Lesotho national team head coach Thabo Senong has previously strongly denounced the killings of women and children saying it is about time they came to an end.

Tlalane Phahla