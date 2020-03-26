Ministry grilled

MASERU – THE Ministry of Development Planning came under fire from Parliament’s Economic Cluster committee on Monday over how it used its 2018/19 budget.

The committee, chaired by Tsoinyane Rapapa who is the MP for Mosalemane, demanded an explanation from the ministry of how the budget was expended during the financial year.

The ministry’s financial controller, Maleshoane Danziger, told the committee that the ministry was allocated M150 million.

Danziger said they used the money to pay some companies that were awarded tenders by the ministry.

She said the other portion was used for renewing some police stations and some shearing studs in the country.

Hloahloeng MP Ntlhoi Motsamai told the committee that Hloahloeng shearing stud was on the list of those to be renovated during the 2018/19 financial year but that never happened.

“So I want the ministry to tell the committee why that shearing stud was never renovated to date,” Motsamai said.

Khubetsoana MP Likopo Mahase also pointed out that even the police station for the Special Operation Unit (SOU) at Khubetsoana does not have any building that was renovated.

This means the working environment for them is not good, Mahase said.

The committee also demanded answers for Mant’sonyane dam which was on the same budget yet it was never built.

Danziger told the committee that Mant’sonyane did not have any appropriate site for the purpose and they were still looking for a suitable site for the dam construction.

Mahase demanded answers from the ministry over what it does with the money that is budgeted for a certain task but is not used for that purpose.

The committee criticised the ministry for failing to implement projects that were budgeted for with the money being eventually returned to Parliament.

Danziger said the Ministry of Finance ordered them to collect M165 million to be used for drought.

She said her ministry is still holding on to the money adding the ministry had not used it as they were still waiting for directives.

Thooe Ramolibeli