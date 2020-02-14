New Econet shop in Roma
ROMA – ECONET opened a new shop at the Roma Shopping Mall last Friday.
The shop was opened during the Econet’s popular “Tšoara Bohle Hohle” campaign.
The campaign was launched on November 8, last year with the intention of offering simplified air bundles.
January draw winners were also awarded prizes at the shop-opening event together with the daily live draws where the total amount of M120 000 was up for grabs for that day.
“We have cash prizes and airtime prizes,” Econet Public Relations Manager, Puleng Masoabi, said.
The campaign offers daily and weekly bundles at the same amount on either voice or data.
“On daily data bundles, we give you free equal night data. On weekly data bundles we offer equal amount of data usable before the actual purchase,” Masoabi said.
Voice bundles call all local networks with no difference in the cost.
So bringing services closer to the community for Econet includes making services accessible for many people.
Airtime prizes are awarded daily at various radio stations during draws that are conducted from Monday to Friday.
Monthly prizes include airtime and money which will be awarded according to the draw you entered.
Cash prices range between M2 000 and M50 000.
Masoabi said by the end of February when the campaign ends, each customer will stand a chance to win M100 000 in cash.
’Mamakhooa Rapolaki
