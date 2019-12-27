New Leposa boss talks tough

MASERU – THE new president of Lesotho Police Staff Association (Leposa), Senior Inspector Teboho Modia, says his immediate task is to deal with a myriad of problems affecting police officers.

Senior Inspector Modia is the leader of the Leposa’s new national executive committee elected last weekend in Thaba-Bosiu.

Senior Inspector Modia said some police officers do not have adequate uniforms while others are making do with worn out uniforms.

“If three police officers could stand here, you would see that their appearance is not appealing at all,” Senior Inspector Modia said, adding that he was “going to make sure that our members’ welfare is given priority”.

He however said Leposa will have to increase its membership if it wants to have a strong voice. It is important that “every police officer puts his trust in Leposa”, he said.

Asked on how he was going to mend the strained relations between Leposa and the police management, he said it is inevitable that there will be friction between the two because they represent different interests.

Leposa, he said, will remain an independent association that fights for its members’ rights.

“We are not taking a mandate from anybody, even the Commissioner, but from Leposa members,” he said.

Senior Inspector Modia said Leposa has scored some significant victories over the past few years.

He cited the six percent salary increase and the payment of allowance arrears as one of the achievements that showed that Leposa is a growing force.

He said his committee also dealt with the association’s numerous court battles with the police.

One of the cases involved 15 officers fired by the former Commissioner of Police Molahlehi Letsoepa for allegedly attending political rallies.

He said they also assisted the nearly 200 officers facing disciplinary actions for misconduct. Senior Inspector Modia said he is happy that for the first time Leposa has a leadership team that is gender balanced.

Majara Molupe