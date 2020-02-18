Nigerian nabbed over Lesotho cartridges

MASERU – A NIGERIAN man was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg with toner cartridges worth M28 000.

The cartridges belonged to the Lesotho Mounted Police Service.

Police sources said the man was on his way home to Nigeria when he was arrested.

Police spokesperson Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli confirmed that the cartridges had a Lesotho police stamp.

He said investigations were still continuing adding they did not have much information since the incident happened outside their jurisdiction.

“We are still investigating to establish what really happened,” Supt Mopeli said.

What raised the South African Police Service (SAPS) alarm was that the cartridges had a stamp of the LMPS.

And when they called back home, they were informed by the Quarter Master that the cartridges that had been confiscated at the airport belonged to the LMPS, the source said.

Theft is common at police stores in the country and it is for this reason that the cartridges were stamped so that they could be traced, thepost further heard.

Meanwhile, police uniforms worth M37 000 were stolen at Mabote police station store room last week.

Supt Mopeli confirmed the incident.

He said no arrests have been made so far adding investigations were still in progress.

Supt Mopeli said there was no break-in at the store room. The stolen uniforms include pairs of trousers, shirts and shoes.

The uniforms were still to be distributed to the police with just a tranche having been given to traffic police as a test case.

Majara Molupe