On the fence but betting on Majoro

MASERU- HEALTH Minister Nkaku Kabi wants to be Lesotho’s next prime minister but has a curious way of looking at the succession race.

Although he has accepted the national executive’s nomination, Kabi says he will only commit himself to contesting if Finance Minister Dr Moeketsi Majoro is not in the race.

“He has been my horse for months now and I am still rooting for him,” he says of Dr Majoro who has since thrown his name into the hat.

He is however aware that his position is at variance with the executive committee that is determined to have one of its own as the prime minister.

But he believes that is “not something that cannot be worked out”. He says there could be a way to include Dr Majoro in the committee as an ex-officio member to satisfy this requirement.

It’s a suggestion that doesn’t seem to have many takers in a committee that fought a gruelling battle against Kabi’s camp.

Kabi is the committee’s deputy general secretary but his colleagues don’t see him as one of their own because he belongs to the Majoro camp.

Still, he doesn’t see this as a handicap since “the camps now say they have united”.

He is hoping the recent rhetoric that the factions have binned their animosity will see them coalesce behind Dr Majoro whom he describes as the “most qualified to be prime minister”.

But given the nature of the ABC politics and the bitterness of its internal fights, it would not be an exaggeration to say Kabi’s hope is based on iffy assumptions.

Apart from mere declarations of unity, there is no evidence that the hostilities between the factions has thawed. If anything, they seem to have intensified since Prime Minister Thomas Thabane announced his plans to retire.

Despite the pretence of unity each faction is aggressively pushing for its own candidate.

That Kabi, a member of the committee and its nominee, is still betting on Dr Majoro is an illustration of these divisions.

Kabi says his support is based on two things.

The first is that he sees Dr Majoro as a “qualified candidate who can stabilise the economy”.

He gleefully describes the former international banker as “sober and professional”.

“He is not reactive. Some people say he failed the economy but they forget that we inherited a purse that had been emptied by the previous government.”

“Frankly, I don’t know any other man who could have managed to steady the ship like he did. It is because of him that we still have our heads above the water.”

The second is loyalty. He says he has been fighting in Dr Majoro’s corner for months and is not about to dump him because he has been nominated.

“I have been in his camp for long and my support for him has not changed”.

Kabi says if Dr Majoro is out of the race then “there is no doubt that I will win the battle against Doti”.

“She (Doti) is our mother and a good leader but if the race is between me and her then I will certainly win. I have the support of most of the MPs.”

He says if he becomes prime minister he will tackle the scourge of crime, revive the agriculture sector and improve service delivery.

“The corruption crippling our economy should be tackled head-on. We need a bold person who will fight corruption without discrimination.”

Kabi says he is embarrassed that the government has failed to live up to its campaign promises.

“We urgently need to get back to our manifesto and deliver what we promised”.

Staff Reporter