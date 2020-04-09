Rantšo insists she is still in charge

MASERU-Keketso Rantšo says she is still in charge of the troubled Reformed Congress of Lesotho (RCL) despite a faction of her party insisting she had been booted out.

The party has been locked in a bitter leadership wrangle since late last year.

The RCL’s secretary general, ’Machabana Lemphane-Letsie, was “elected” the party’s new leader at a controversial elective conference which Rantšo and her supporters boycotted.

The conference was held last month.

In an interview with thepost this week, Rantšo insisted that she was still in charge of the party.

She said people who claim to have booted her out of the party are “just drunkards who are joking”.

“I take them as a joke and no one will expel me,” she said.

She said the party’s national executive committee (NEC) was still holding meetings which she continues to chair.

Rantšo said the conference which elected a new committee led by Lemphane-Letsie, was declared unlawful by the courts.

She said after realising that her former personal aide, Retšelisitsoe Lesane, wanted to do as he wished in the party, they approached the High Court to block the conference.

The High Court then ruled in our favour, she said.

Rantšo said despite the High Court order, Lemphane-Letsie’s faction still went ahead with the conference.

She insisted that Lesane could not call a conferences because he was just a youth league leader.

“Lesane is acting unlawfully,” Rantšo said.

Rantšo said the conference was not even organised by the NEC, adding that she is “still the leader of the party”.

She also accused Lemphane-Letsie of sabotage.

Rantšo said Lemphane-Letsie was refusing to hand over the party’s stamp and letterhead.

She said they were supposed to hold a conference next week but have decided to postpone it due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Nkheli Liphoto