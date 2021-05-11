Row over dodgy land sales

MOHALE’S-HOEK – SOME villagers in Ha-Sehlooho have accused the local councillor, Sankoela Rathobei, of taking advantage of people’s desperation for housing land to demand kickbacks, but the councillor vehemently denies the charges.



Some disgruntled villagers alleged that Rathobei demands M500 to take their land application letters to the council.

Rathobei described the allegations as “madness”.

“I have never sought a bribe from anybody,” he said.



“These people are lying and they have mental disorders. There is no one who can stand here or even in court claiming that I demanded M500 from them. I get my official pay as a councillor and there is never a time I would ask the people I serve to pay a bribe,” he said, threatening “to sue them if they continue spreading lies.”

Some villagers are adamant that they paid the councillor to get housing land.



One of them, Thabiso Thalla, said he was referred to the councillor by one of the residents when he was looking for a site in 2019.

He claimed the councillor demanded M500 for the land.

“I did not waste time. I gave him the money right away, only to find out later that the site he allocated was already owned by somebody else,” he said.



“We fought with the owners until I decided to report our conflict to the chief.

He said the Chief resolved the matter by allocating him another site.

“He promised to talk to the councillor but to date nothing has happened and I still don’t have a Form C (proof of ownership).”



“Worse, the councillor keeps avoiding us when we try to seek answers or rather he keeps making empty promises that he will help us when we ambush him at public gatherings. What saddens me is that although I was given permission to use the land I got from the chief, there is nothing to prove that I am the owner. I am not comfortable here as I wonder what will happen next. The councillor should return our money if he can’t help us.”



Another resident, ’Mapula Mokhasane, said she was only given land by the chief but had first paid the councillor.

She said she last heard from the chief when he promised to grant them Form Cs earlier this year. She said she last saw the councillor when she paid him.



“It’s sad because not knowing the boundaries of my land hinders me from fencing the place and animals graze right in front of my door,” she said.

’Makamohelo Ramonyatsi said she paid M3 700 to the chief to get land.

“Since 2017, I still don’t have a Form C and I gave the council my application letter in 2018 as requested. I really don’t know what the problem is. He has been promising us but to date nothing has materialised. I am not comfortable in my house because I don’t have any documents proving my ownership. It’s stressful,” she said.



Chief Raphael Ntepe said he was not aware of the allegations of bribery.

“I only learnt from residents that they give him money for drinks only. Maybe that’s the bribe they are talking about,” he said, adding that no villagers had raised complaints of paying a bribe.

Chief Ntepe admitted to selling part of his farming land for housing projects.



“Since the call to stop selling agriculture land for housing, I stopped. I don’t sell land that belongs to the community,” he said.

He also admitted that most of the residents don’t have Form Cs.

“I really don’t know what the problem is because the councillor said he was waiting for the council meeting and it was a long time ago.

“I have been pestering the councillor but he keeps saying he will push the responsible authorities,” he said.



The chairman of Thaba-Mokhele Council, ’Molaoa ’Molaoa, said he heard of the allegations of corruption last month, hence council is holding on to some villagers’ letters to address corruption first.

“We are aware that most of the residents were forced to pay bribes and we are still working on it. Covid-19 has been a barrier for us to quickly address the issue as we were unable to meet. However, those who paid have to get their money back. In our next meeting, we will discuss it and come up with a permanent solution,” ’Molaoa said.



In response to the bribery allegations, Councillor Rathobei said those who don’t have Form Cs haven’t applied for them.

“Those who applied were helped back in 2018. It doesn’t take long for one to get a Form C as long as the right procedures are followed,” he said.

He speculated that the bribery allegations are motivated by political rivalries.



“Maybe it has to do with politics. Not everyone will love me, especially if we don’t belong to the same political party. I have been pleading with people to bring letters so that I can regularise their status but if they don’t want help then there is nothing I can do about it.”

He claimed most of the people raising the complaints worked in Gauteng “and they are dangerous.”

“I won’t continue pushing them to bring the letters to save my life. They might shoot me if I continue pushing them,” he said.



Minister of Local Government and Chieftainship Affairs Tsoinyane Rapapa said he should be reported to the police as what he is doing is illegal.

“He has no right to do that,” he said adding that sites for sale were announced.

He also said one can be allocated a site and be expected to pay for legal charges gazetted.

“He will be arrested as what he is doing is illegal,” he reiterated.

’Mapule Motsopa