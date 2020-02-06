‘Thabane has case to answer’

MASERU – THE police believe they have a strong case of accessory to murder against embattled Prime Minister Thomas Thabane.

But they are yet to submit the docket to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for a decision on whether to prosecute the Prime Minister in connection with the June 2017 murder of his wife Lipolelo Thabane.

Last night Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Paseka Mokete, whose Criminal Investigation Division (CID) team has been pursuing the case, told thepost that investigations into the murder are at an “advanced stage”.

DCP Mokete said they are investigating the possible role that Thabane could have played in Lipolelo’s murder.

“It’s an ongoing investigation but we are currently looking at accessory to murder,” DCP Mokeke said, adding that they expect the investigation to be wrapped up in the “next few weeks”.

“The docket will be handed to the DPP for a decision but we as the police believe that we have a very strong case against him,” he said.

He said what the DPP decides will determine how the police will proceed.

“I am reluctant to give any further information because the decision lies with the DPP. They will decide whether to charge, drop the case or turn a person into a state witness.”

DCP Mokeke said the police are still pursuing several witnesses who might have crucial information on the murder.

The police, he said, know that at least five people were directly linked to the murder.

They are still at large but we know who they are, he said.

He said Thabane has answered the police’s questions both verbally and in writing.

This was after the police recently asked him to report for questioning.

He however declined to share what Thabane told them, saying that might interfere

with investigations.

DCP Mokete said Thabane has been cooperating with the police.

Thabane answered the questions despite the Attorney General Haae Phoofolo sternly warning Police Commissioner Holomo Molibeli that interrogating the Prime Minister might trigger a constitutional crisis.

Meanwhile, DCP Mokete said they are still tracking the whereabouts of the First Lady ‘Maesaiah Thabane who is still on the run.

‘Maesaiah Thabane disappeared just as she was about to be arrested for Lipolelo Thabane’s murder.

DCP Mokete said they are getting different tip-offs about her whereabouts.

“Some say she is in QwaQwa, Ficksburg, Durban, Mozambique and Morocco,” he said adding that they are yet to verify where exactly she is.

He said the police are yet to issue an international warrant of arrest.

Once we know where she is we will make arrangements to have her arrested and extradited, he said.

Majara Molupe