Blood in Feselady’s alcohol

OOPS! Feselady, the queen of drama queens, has done it again.

This time she has cooked up a crazy story.

A tale so outrageous that even a pig would say: “U mphōqa puke. Tsamaea u e’o bolella khoeli, letahoa tooe!



But of course this is the Feselady and she will tell it anyway.

It goes like this. Feselady was coming from a friend’s birthday party in Khubetsoana when she saw a white Mercedes Benz tailing her. The car drove to her side as if it wanted to ram her off the road, she says. When she slowed down the car did the same.



The same happened when she increased speed. To her this was irrefutable evidence that she was being chased.

She was terrified and called soldiers to save her dear life.

“What saved me was a car that came between us because that is the last time I saw the white Mercedes Benz. The soldiers met me along the way,” says the Feselady.



Phew! And to think we have always seen her as a Muvhango yellow bone.

The Feselady likes Fast and Furious too.

After reading the Feselady’s account Muckraker gulped three bottles of wine in quick succession.



Yet no matter how much she drank she could not bring herself to believe that the incident happened as the Feselady narrates it.

It’s not that the chase didn’t happen. What is in doubt is who was chasing the other.



History tells us that the Feselady likes her bottle.

She is so in love with it that she contrived a plan to imbibe it when she was in jail.

Given her passion for the merry waters we can conclusively declare that there is no way she could have left the party sober. It therefore follows that she was at least tipsy when she took the wheel.



We all know the havoc that alcohol wreaks in a mind. The effect of beer on the Feselady is well documented.

Muckraker believes it is the Feselady who was chasing the other car but the Babatone of liquor she had swallowed convinced her that she was being chased.



She was swerving on the road and the other driver was desperately trying to avoid her.

She was the one trying to ram other cars off the road.

The only confirmed drunk in this incident is the Feselady.

A breathalyzer test would have revealed that the Feselady had too much blood in her alcohol.



We know this because of history and her confirmation that she had attended a party.