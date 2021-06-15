Give that man a bottle!

In any other country Moramotse would be a disgraced former minister who violated Covid-19 restrictions because he couldn’t control his passion for alcohol. His political career would have been over and his legacy, if he had any, would have been destroyed. Popularity would have been replaced by notoriety.



Nothing short of a hiatus from politics, some jail time and a few weeks in a rehab centre would repair his reputation.

But this is Lesotho, a country of political miracles. The land of possibilities.

Moramotse is back in the cabinet as a Minister of Local Government.

His sin has been forgotten because Mr Softie is trying to buy loyalties.

We now have a person who deliberately violated government’s Covid-19 rules being responsible for implementing government policy. A criminal suspect is now in cabinet.



To call this appointment shameful would be an understatement.

English has no word for such brazen disrespect.

It would be tempting to say we are paying for having a ruling party that is so desperate to hang on to power that it has to appoint crime suspects as ministers. But that is not correct.

This is the modus operandi.



Ministers are not appointed on the basis of competence or acumen. They are appointed to manage party political dynamics. It has nothing to do with service delivery or serving the people.

Muckraker hopes the government will not tell us about an ‘investigation’ when he signs off a dubious contract that costs the government millions.

Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!

