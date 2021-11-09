Pray for nkuke

This is a true story that will make you bang your head against a wall and pull out your hair.

In 2013 the Japanese government started building a solar power station at our only international airport. It was a M29.7 million project with 1 200 solar panels, a powerhouse and a monitoring system.

The Japanese handed over the power station to the Lesotho government in 2016.



We were told it was generating enough to power the whole airport terminal building during the day and even feed the surplus into the national grid at night.

Fantastic! Right? Not so fast. The airport is now using a generator after the LEC switched it off over unpaid bills. The solar power station is not working, we are told.

How can that happen? This is Lesotho, the land of splendid mountains, stunning rivers and shocking cock-ups.

It’s possible that something as minor as a fuse has ground the whole system to a halt.



Those who maintain the system are probably owed thousands and are tired of working for free.

Perhaps the contract to repair the plant was handed to some incompetent buffoon who thinks a solar power station is the same as an electric water kettle.

They fiddled with the system through trial and error until it was kaput.

Someone is probably contemplating calling back the Japanese to repair the system.

The solution is however obvious.



Let’s pray for two things. First, that the God who provides the sun that powers the solar panels will also find a way to repair the system. After all, all things are possible with him.

Second, let’s pray for Mohato Seleke, the managing director of LEC, to come back to his senses.

May Molimo make him remember that the LEC too has owed other companies that have not switched it off. May he have the wisdom to pretend that the Ministry of Transport owes the LEC nothing.

But before you say ‘Amen’ remember that Seleke is not interested in such pleadings.



Unlike the solar power that God generously delivers to the station at the airport, the LEC buys its power from Mozambique and South Africa.

He needs money, not some panels basking in the sun.

Not even a National Day of Prayer from the CCL will convince him to reconnect the airport.

But since our ministers and senior government officials are always flying, we might as well plead with them to use their proximity to God to ask for his intervention to either soften Seleke’s heart or repair the solar power station.



Mr Softie should put in a word when he flies back home.

His entourage should do the same.

Until then, we can only hope he will remember that such a humiliating crisis is happening under his watch and it will reflect on his legacy. He will be remembered as the guy who couldn’t keep airport lights on.

The guy who wanted to light the airport runway with mabone a nkuke.

Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!

