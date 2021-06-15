Screwed by the government

YOU are naïve if you thought the seizure of Lesotho’s international assets was just a few gallons of manure unleashed on us by the government. This is not even a Maqalika of dung. Nor is it a Katse or Mohale.

We are swimming in a sea of muck. Don’t blame it all on Tšolo because he was not alone in offloading the dung on us. That he was stoned when he signed that dubious deal is obvious.



Nothing is as dangerous as having an incompetent person signing a document. Only a sozzled person would have signed such a contract. Any other explanation is a pathetic lie. They can go tell it to the mountains.

But even if Tšolo created the mess, the government is supposed to clean it up.



That is what collective responsibility means. Yet you should not hold your breath because that will not be happening anytime soon. This week they moved an inch away from that inane statement by promising to investigate the obvious. They are now writing letters to the Government of South Africa.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a thinly veiled threat to Ramaphosa’s government over the Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority (TCTA)’s decision to comply with a court order to transfer Lesotho’s water royalties to Frazer Solar.



The letter to the South Africa High Commission cites several clauses of the 1986 Water Treaty between the two governments. In essence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is accusing the South African government of violating the Treaty by complying with a court order to give the money to Frazer Solar.

So, there you have it. Lesotho is furious at the South African government for implementing a court order.

No surprises there because our government has a propensity for violating court orders.



That is why they are shocked that another government would quickly comply with a court order.

Second, the same government that violated a contract and cost the country M855 million is reminding another country of the importance of respecting contracts. Our government violates contracts in which it is supposed to pay and respect those in which it has to be paid.

Such duplicity would be forgiven were it not combined with deliberate confusion.



The government should be directing its wrath at Frazer Solar which is spanking it all over in international courts.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs knows why the royalties are being taken but is fighting someone who had been ordered to hand them over. In all this, we have not been told when the government will challenge the court decisions in South African, the United Kingdom and Mauritius.

The Ministry wants to spin a simple contractual dispute into a diplomatic issue.



South Africa wasn’t there when Tšolo plonked his signature on that contract.

It had nothing to do with Lesotho ignoring 25 notices over two years.

South Africa’s High Commission to Lesotho has no business dealing with a contractual dispute between a Germany company and a neighbouring country run by an incompetent bunch that allowed its assets to be seized.

That the royalties being confiscated are coming from South Africa is only incidental.



The veiled threat will not work in this case. There is nothing Lesotho can do to stop South Africa from complying with a court order. Lesotho has no power or leverage to stop the water from flowing to South Africa.

It cannot close the taps. The technocrats at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are thus either ill-informed or deliberately misdirected.

Either way, this will end in tears for both the government and the country. The bottom-line is that we are screwed.

Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!

muckraker.post@gmail.com