The Feselady’s fake tears

HERE is another story that proves that the Feselady is a drama queen.

Last week a local newspaper reported that there is “suffering” at the couple’s mansion in Makhoakhoeng because the government had delayed the Feselady’s pension.



We were told that the mansion was in darkness because the government had not bought electricity for the couple. Muckraker has read too many stories to smell of “planted” articles from miles away.

Although the story quoted anonymous sources purportedly confirming the couple’s “suffering” it was apparent that it was the Feselady who was talking.



We were told that some government officials and ‘Good Samaritans” were buying electricity for the Feselady and her sweetheart.

Such laughable BS should not be allowed to sneak into newspapers.

To say a man who earns more than M40 000 is suffering so much that he has been reduced to begging for electricity from friends is to take the people for fools.



The government might have delayed to buy electricity but that doesn’t amount to “suffering” no matter how far you stretch it.

The couple should be able to afford their own electricity with or without the government’s help. If Uncle Tom cannot afford electricity after working for 55 years then he is the most reckless man to ever walk the earth.

In any case, this is a couple that was fed by the government when they were tenants at the State House. For three years they never had to buy milk, milk or fuel.



Where the hell did they spend their money?

While being fed by the state the couple was also earning hundreds of thousands in per diems during their globetrotting.

If Uncle Tom is now a pauper then he should ask his hands or the Feselady. Its either he has rats in his pocket or he is living with a money munching machine.



As for delays in the Feselady’s pension, Muckraker thinks she deserves it.

She never fought for other suffering government pensioners when she was the First Lady. Instead of talking about the plight of pensioners she was busy spanking people in town, appointing senior government officials and haranguing them about potholes.



Those helping her scream about the pension are pathetic bootlickers. They have no shame in demanding that the Feselady jumps the long queue of other pensioners waiting for years to be paid.

Muckraker thinks she should be the last one to be paid because she is the least deserving.



What was her job description when she was on the government payroll?

The purpose of the law that governs the emoluments for the spouses of the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister is clear on why they should be paid.



Its objective is to “compensate the spouses for leaving their respective professions and concurrent remunerations to assume their roles as spouses of the prime minister and deputy prime minister”.

The instructive words here are “compensate”, “professions” and “remuneration”. Muckraker is offering a holiday in Mafube to anyone who can tell the profession and remuneration that the Feselady left to play her role as Uncle Tom’s wife.



Answers should be sent to the email below and winners will be announced when the Feselady is sober.

Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!

muckraker.post@gmail.com