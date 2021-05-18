The RCL of bootlicking

The joke this week is the Reformed Congress of Lesotho (RCL), that political hovel with a penchant for sneaking into government through the air vents.

They just do enough to get one PR seat which goes to their leader who then aggressively bootlicks her way into the cabinet. Once they have a pair of bums in the cabinet, they exaggerate their political relevance. Hearing her speak, you would think she won a constituency.



Yet all she has is a measly 4 000 votes. The sister and her party will never make a dent in Lesotho’s politics.

Muckraker has always known it was just a matter of time before her bootlicking tricks were found out and rendered irrelevant. That moment came a few months ago when Mr Softie unceremoniously booted her out of government.



Despite being a hopelessly incompetent minister, the sister had the nerve to loudly wonder why she had been kicked out. But her mediocrity was not the reason she was spanked out of the cabinet.

After all, the ability to bungle is one of the main qualifications for being a minister.



Mr Softie’s decision was not based on a performance appraisal. He just didn’t need the sister and her little party anymore. And that was reason enough to shove her out of the door.

As was expected, the sister and her smallanyana party were aggrieved and wanted revenge. They retaliated last week by announcing that they were now supporting the Democratic Congress.



Whole breasted women and bearded men called a press conference to make that pathetic announcement.

The excitable media was on call to listen and distil the gobbledygook until it was coherent enough to make it into the Siberia areas of newspapers.



None of the reporters asked serious questions to the so-called leaders. Our journalists have never been gifted with the ability to ask insightful questions. Mere soundbites are enough to give them an orgasm and punish the keyboards for what they call ‘stories”.



Muckraker would have asked five simple questions to the RCL.

Who the hell do you think you are? What potent herb have you smoked to think your party matters in the broader scheme of things? When do you plan to grow your little party beyond the 4 000 votes? Are you aware that Mohlomi Hospital is still accepting patients? Does your leader still have a tongue after years of bootlicking?

Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!

