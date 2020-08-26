Young, drunk and bored

Only the naïve will believe that someone chased the Feselady.

If you believe her story you can believe everything, including that you are not your mother’s child. If her story is true then John Xie is a Good Samaritan, the LCD is the ruling party and Lesotho is Wakanda.

A more plausible explanation is the event didn’t happen at all.

Muckraker has a theory and she will prove it.



The Feselady likes to be in the news. She thrives on manufacturing drama.

She gets depressed and bored when newspapers don’t have screaming headlines about her. Her last appearance in the newspapers was when she got bail.

The Feselady could therefore not imagine another week without being in the news.



So she just had to concoct something to jump into news pages.

The result is this dubious story about being chased. Yet there is something more noxious about the incident. The Feselady was so eager to tell her dramatic tale that she forgot she was incriminating herself and her friends.

Their shindig violated lockdown rules.



But that is not all. What was a woman with a critically ill 80-something husband doing gallivanting in town and bum jiving at a party?

She told the court that she desperately needed bail to take care of her husband.



We were told that Uncle Tom was wasting away and skipping his medicines when the Feselady was in the slammer.

Well, we now know that Uncle Tom is so fit that his wife can afford to attend parties.

Mohlolo!