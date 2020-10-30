10 taxi operators arrested

MASERU-AT least 10 taxi operators were arrested and detained in Maseru yesterday for allegedly blocking roads during a strike.

Police spokesman Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli said six of those arrested were picked up at Masowe I at Tsolo junction leading to Matukeng.

Supt Mopeli said the other four were arrested at Mookoli.



He said the taxi operators sang protest songs and barricaded roads with stones.

“They are facing a charge of contravening sections of the Penal Code together with the Public Health Regulations 2020,” Superintendent Mopeli said.

The spokesman of the taxi operators, Lebohang Moea, confirmed the arrest of their members.



The taxi operators went on strike to protest the presence of the Mobile Traffic Court, popularly known as the Iveco, which they say has been harassing them.

They also said they were not happy after the government through the Ministry of Transport set up exorbitant fees for new number plates for vehicles.



In response to the complaints, the government set up a six-member committee of ministers to look into the grievances.

The committee is due to meet the taxi operators today.

However, Moea said they were not aware of the meeting when contacted by thepost yesterday.



He said the protests, which will run for the next seven days, will continue as planned today.

Moea said at least one of their members was shot and injured during protests in Teya-Teyaneng.

thepost could not verify the allegation at the time of going to print last night.

Majara Molupe