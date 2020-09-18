14-year-old hacks granny to death

HLEOHENG-A 14-year-old boy is in police custody in Maputsoe after he allegedly bludgeoned his 68-year-old grandmother to death last weekend over M3 000.

thepost has withheld the names of the grandmother and the boy since he is a minor.



The crime happened in Ntširele, Ha-Mahora, Hleoheng in Leribe.

The boy’s uncle told thepost that the suspect was living with the grandmother and was present when a neighbour gave her some money.

The money, according to the uncle, was to be handed over to the village’s informal burial society (mpate-sheleng).

Only M600 has been recovered so far after the boy hid it in his late father’s house.



The uncle said he was called by neighbours early in the morning who rushed to inform him that his sister had been attacked.

He said he arrived at the home around 12.40am.

“I went straight to her bedroom and found her lying in a pool of blood with wounds on her head,” he said.



The police later confirmed that she had sustained nine stab wounds.

The boy however insisted that he too had heard some noise in the kitchen and immediately broke the window with his fist before calling some neighbours.



Soldiers who were at a nearby post were called and they later called the police who arrived at around 3am.

He said the boy’s explanation of what had happened was not “adding up”.

He said the boy was now having nightmares about the incident but was refusing to talk when pressed.



“I couldn’t hear exactly what he said,” he said.

He said the boy’s story was continuously changing when asked, raising questions about his role in the murder.

“I told the police about my suspicions and he was called for questioning,” he said.



He said they have been taking him to the Maputsoe Police Station several times for interrogation, working together with his mother and it was only yesterday when they left him there.



The boy had said he saw the attacker and threw a stone at him.

The man he mentioned was taken in for questioning but was later released due to lack of evidence connecting him to the murder, the uncle said.

The uncle said the boy had told him that the attacker had used an axe to kill the old woman but upon inspection the wounds did not tally with the story that she had been hacked to death with an axe.



The wounds were small suggesting she could have been stabbed with a knife.

“I still hope he will reveal whoever worked with him in this cruel act so that justice may be served for my sister,” he said.



The uncle said the killing had traumatised the whole family.

“My sister was more like my mother and I wonder who I will talk to, share my problems with and who would help me.”

“To be honest, I am deeply hurt and I am having sleepless nights – I wonder what it will take for me to heal.”

He said the child’s mother is devastated.



“She is wondering if he could kill her mother, what about her.”

“What he did was unexpected and indeed we didn’t expect this from him,” he said.

“The boy knew about the money as a man gave it to my sister in his presence.”



Chieftainess ‘Maletšabisa Molapo, the village chief, said the case had left the villagers traumatized.

“It’s the first and I hope it’s the last,” she said.

Councillor Thoriso Sekoli said this has affected them badly.

“I still don’t believe he was capable of such a big, horrible thing,” he said.

’Mapule Motsopa