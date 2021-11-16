17 children sick after deadly jab

MASERU-SEVENTEEN children were last week treated at Quthing Hospital after they injected themselves with used hypodermic syringes.

This was confirmed by the village chief of Tele, Ha-Lekhooa, Chief Ntholeng Lichaba.



Chief Lichaba said the children who were taken to the hospital were aged between eight and 10 years.

One of the children was his.



He said he noticed his child sucking a needle when he arrived home and when he asked him where he got that he said by the road where they were dumped.

“I could not believe my eyes as these needles were used,” Chief Lichaba said.



“My child told me that they were dumped and there were many of them there.”

The chief said he rushed to the roadside and found that several children were still playing with the used needles, some of them sucking them like his son while others were injecting themselves.



He immediately called the parents and all the children were rushed to the hospital. Some of the children started getting ill on the way to the hospital.

At the time, Chief Lichaba and his people thought the needles had been thrown there by someone working at a hospital or clinic in town.

But what they later discovered shocked them.



He said the needles were dumped by an elderly couple in the village.

“The wife is diabetic and bedridden. It is the husband who threw the needles on the roadside,” Chief Lichaba said.



“This woman cannot walk or do anything for herself,” he said.

He said when they asked the old man why he did that, he explained that he was instructed to throw away the needles at the hospital where he collects the medication for his wife.



The old man did not know that it could be dangerous to do so.

The old man, the chief said, also told them that this was not the first time that he had thrown the used needles wherever he wanted; he has been doing it all along.

’Malimpho Majoro