24 ABC members defect to LCD

MASERU – A TOTAL of 24 members of the All Basotho Convention (ABC) from Bobatsi Constituency defected to the Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) this week.

The new members were officially welcomed by the LCD at the party’s offices in Maseru on Tuesday.

One of the defectors, Motseki Sefali, said he had been funding the ABC’s campaigns in the constituency since 2014.



He said they became disgruntled after their MP, Mooki Sello, defected to the Alliance of Democrats (AD).

“I am a businessman and I helped Mooki win the elections in the constituency,” Sefali said.

He said he used to fund ABC rallies in the past.

Sefali said after Mooki left “we could not be helped with anything by even the ABC members”.



He said Mooki’s defection was a big blow to the constituency adding that everyone saw them as unreliable political turncoats who could defect any time.

He said the squabbles in the ABC were also a push factor saying the people were only interested in service delivery and not factional fights.

Sefali said they had decided to join the LCD after realising that its leader, Mothetjoa Metsing, was always on the side of the people.

He said Metsing was among the few leaders who were against the M5 000 fuel allowances that were awarded to MPs.



“Other MPs were happy to take that money without even thinking that Basotho are below the poverty (datum) line,” Sefali said.

He said unlike the ABC, his new party (LCD) enjoys peace and unity amongst members.

He said it was only Metsing who stood on the side of teachers when the previous government led by Thomas Thabane punished them with the ‘no work no pay policy’.



The ABC spokesman, Montoeli Masoetsa, told thepost that the claims are unfounded as their party has long solved the issue of constituencies that do not have MPs as some died, others defected to other parties and one left for a diplomatic posting.

“Our party has made a resolution that the ABC ministers should act as MPs for such constituencies that have no MPs,” Masoetsa said.

Nkheli Liphoto